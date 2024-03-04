"Embiid ruined his career" - James Harden's brick fest vs Timberwolves has NBA fans riled up

James Harden and the LA Clippers won a physical defensive battle against the second-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. However, Harden’s rough shooting night left NBA fans critical of the former MVP.

Harden finished with four points on 0-for-10 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3 as the Clippers shot just 32-for-85 (37.6%). The Timberwolves didn’t fare much better in the efficiency department, though, shooting only 31-for-80 (38.8%). Thus, every bucket was consequential for both sides in the low-scoring affair (89-88).

Despite not making a field goal, Harden found other ways to positively impact the game. The 10-time All-Star recorded five rebounds, a game-high 10 assists, one steal and two blocks. In doing so, he became the fourth player in NBA history to shoot 0-for-10, record 10 assists and have his team win, per Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly.

Nonetheless, many fans on X/Twitter still called him out for being past his prime.

“That’s why he’s already washed,” one fan said.

“[Joel] Embiid ruined his career,” another said.

However, a few fans came to the 34-year-old’s defense, highlighting his positive contributions.

“10 assists, five boards, one steal and two blocks. It ain’t all about scoring,” one fan said.

“You know, you could’ve added [that] he had 10 assists to this, but, of course, you didn't because you’re anti-Harden,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Harden going 0-for-10 against the Timberwolves:

Kawhi Leonard on James Harden’s offensive struggles against Minnesota

Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard finished with a game-high 32 points, five rebounds and two steals on 46.2% shooting against the Timberwolves. After his strong night, he was asked about the offensive struggles of his co-stars James Harden and Paul George.

In addition to Harden shooting 0-for-10, George shot just 5-for-16 (31.3%). However, according to Leonard, it’s natural for at least one of LA’s stars to struggle offensively night-to-night. So, he and the Clippers didn’t let it stop them from continuing playing sound team basketball.

“I know at times it's either gonna be me, I might be the one struggling, or them,” Leonard said. “But I just try to play the same game and not try to hone in on just me 'cause it could turn into hero basketball, and we've been harping trying to move the ball.”

Following their win, the Clippers (39-20) remain fourth in the Western Conference but are just two games behind the first-placed OKC Thunder (41-18). Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (42-19) are mere percentage points behind OKC.

LA will look to win its third straight game when it visits the Milwaukee Bucks (40-21) on Monday. On the flip side, Minnesota will look to get back on track when it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers (17-42) on Monday.

