“Embiid is the steak, you can be the mashed potatoes, you can be the dressing” - Gary Trent Sr. believes James Harden has to complement Joel Embiid

Gary Trent Jr. has lauded the Joel Embiid-James Harden combination of the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden's move to the 76ers has become the most talked about trade of the season. It has also yielded dividends for the 76ers, who have won eight of 10 games when both Embiid and Harden have featured in.

The 76ers are emerging as favorites to win the Eastern Conference Finals and possibly go all the way. The last time they made it to the NBA Finals was in 2000-01, when they lost to the LA Lakers. Their last title win came 38 years ago (1983).

On the Kevin Garnett Certified podcast, former Minnesota Timberwolves player Gary Trent was a guest. During a discussion about the 76ers' duo, Trent compared Embiid to a steak. Stating that the 76ers still have to play through Embiid despite Harden's arrival, he said:

"They've still got to play through Embiid. James Harden is the complement to that. Embiid is the steak; you can be the mash potatoes; you can be the dressing; you can be the vegetables."

Can Joel Embiid lead Philadelphia 76ers to the title?

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a good position to win the NBA championship this season. Big man Joel Embiid has proven to be unguardable and unstoppable every time he has got in the paint.

His shooting has seen massive improvement over the years as he leads the league in points per game (30). He's also a strong contender for the 2022 MVP award, along with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

The Cameroonian has shown good leadership on and off the court, setting good examples for the young players in the team. His consistency is something that could propel the 76ers to their first title in nearly four decades.

