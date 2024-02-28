"EMO JIMMY IS IN FULL EFFECT": Jimmy Butler's slam dunk cameo in Fall Out Boy's music video sparks fan frenzy

Jimmy Butler left both fans and media members in stitches heading into the season when he appeared at the Miami Heat media day with straightened hair. In addition to the hilarious hairdo, Butler also wore a number of fake piercings to to reflect a punk-rock sort of look. The move was one that generated tons of buzz around the league, with the NBA community quick to react.

The hairdo, of course, coincided with the Heat's media day meant that the headshot of Jimmy Butler with the hilarious hairdo would be his official picture. After wearing extensions last season, and his hilarious straightened hair this year, many have been wondering how he'll top it next season.

In the meantime, the Miami Heat star has made a surprise cameo in a music video for punk rock band Fall Out Boy. The group released a new music video for their song "So Much (For) Stardust" this week, starring Jimmy Butler, or as they call him, Heat Wentz after group frontman Pete Wentz.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fall Out Boy shared a clip of the music video on Twitter, with the clip quickly circulating the NBA community. Fans were quick to weigh in with some hilarious comments and reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I'm one with my emotions" Jimmy Butler's hilarious media day haircut has been the gift that keeps on giving

The haircut and facial piercings worn by Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat's media day was a major talking point back in October. In addition, since then, every time Butler is featured on an NBA graphic throughout the season, the league uses his official headshot, reminding fans of the prank.

At the time, many were questioning whether Butler had actually gotten piercings just for the photoshoot, however, that wasn't the case. As he did explain, however, he was channeling his inner "emo" reflecting his emotional state.

"Don’t make me break character. I’m emo – leave me alone. ... This is my emotional state. I’m one with my emotions. So, this is what you get."

Despite the jokes and the fun Jimmy Butler had with the getup for media day, he made it clear that his goal is to win an NBA title. After coming up short against the Denver Nuggets last season, Butler feels as though this is the year for him and the Miami Heat to win it all.

TImages of Jimmy Butler with his hilarious media day haircut being used to promote, and celebrate, an NBA Finals win, would certainly spark reactions from fans. With the postseason on the horizon, the Heat are riding a five-game win streak into the later portion of the season.

Whether or not this is in fact their year to win it all, only time will tell.