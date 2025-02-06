  • home icon
  Emotional Steve Kerr makes his feelings clear after Warriors trade $109,000,002 star for Jimmy Butler: "Just had a baby boy last week"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 06, 2025
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on the blockbuster five-team trade that brought Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after the Warriors' narrow 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz, Kerr appeared deeply emotional about the franchise’s decision to trade Andrew Wiggins as part of the deal.

Kerr spoke candidly about Wiggins, who inked a four-year, $109 million contract with the Warriors in 2023. He emphasized his close bond with Wiggins and his family while acknowledging the forward’s invaluable contribution to the team’s 2022 championship run. Kerr made it clear that without Wiggins, Steph Curry and the Warriors wouldn’t have secured that title.

"Just had a baby boy last week. Girls in school," Kerr said. "Wiggs is one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached. Just a wonderful soul. We don’t hang that banner in ‘22 without him…I’m gonna miss him."
Apart from Wiggins, the Warriors also parted ways with Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III.

