“Empty stats don’t matter anymore to these players” - Gilbert Arenas says Kevin Durant is over the process of team building, says he had damn near everything possible at the age of 28

For Kevin Durant, winning titles makes everything better, and that's what he wants to do with the Brooklyn Nets. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas explained why Durant isn't fond of being a part of a team that's looking to build around a certain player.

On Monday, the Nets announced that Sean Marks, Steve Nash and Joe Tsai had a professional meeting with the disgruntled star. The meeting went well, with the team announcing on Tuesday that Durant had rescinded his trade request. It was a similar situation to the late Kobe Bryant when he requested a trade from the LA Lakers.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say.

Before the meeting took place, however, Gilbert Arenas talked about the 12-time All-Star. He explained why Durant wanted to be traded to teams that wanted to contend for championships. The former All-Star also expounded on why KD doesn't want to join a building team.

"You have a guy like Kevin Durant, who, by the age of 28, when it came to individual stats, he damn near had everything he could possibly have," Arenas said. "MVPs, All-Star MVPs, gold medals. All he needed now was championship and finals MVPs. He got those two. Now, for him, it's just, 'I want rings.'

"The empty stats don't matter anymore to these players. So, he's gonna put himself in a situation where I think he can win instantly. All that building, he's over that."

It is worth mentioning that all the teams inquiring about Durant are gunning for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Additionally, the teams that caught Durant's attention were the top teams in each conference.

Kevin Durant is back with the Nets, and they are looking scary

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

Nets fans have enough reason to celebrate at this point in the offseason. Looking at the guys they have, Brooklyn is a force to be reckoned with.

Fans are expecting the new Big Three to debut in their season home opener on Oct. 19.

There are a lot of questions that should be addressed. Will coach Nash start Ben Simmons at point guard? Will Joe Harris be back in the starting lineup? Hopefully for Brooklyn, all those questions will be addressed during their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nets also added much-needed firepower on their bench. Brooklyn was able to get a good trade for Royce O'Neale. All they had to give up was a future 2023 first-round pick, and by the looks of it, the pick may not be a top pick anyway. Additionally, they were able to sign T.J. Warren in free agency. He's a capable scorer and can be valuable off the bench.

The Nets are looking like an actual contender right now. Durant and the organization have finally come to an agreement. Now, they seem to be on the same page and should be a problem in the East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein