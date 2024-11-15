"End of an era" - Gabrielle Union abruptly bids adieu to Twitter over social media dilemma

On Friday, Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, announced that she was leaving X, formerly known as Twitter. The move comes on the heels of a number of celebrities announcing their departure from the platform, including actress Jamie Lee Curtis and author Stephen King.

In a lengthy post, Union told her followers that they can still connect with her on various other social media platforms, however, her time on X/Twitter has come to an end. Union directed fans to follow her on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, BlueSky, Spill and Facebook.

Gabrielle Union posted a message on the platform with the caption:

"end of an era"

She explained her decision to leave X/Twitter in these words:

"There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough and for me, today is that day. Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust.

"Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service and the return of volatile figures, I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support. I am committed to engaging in spaces that truly value inclusivity, respect, and integrity in the digital world."

Why are celebrities, including Gabrielle Union, leaving X/Twitter?

While the news of Gabrielle Union leaving X/Twitter has come as a surprise to many fans, a number of celebrities in recent weeks have announced their departure from the platform.

As previously mentioned, actress Jamie Lee Curtis and author Stephen King have joined a number of other celebrities in leaving the platform.

According to Fortune.com, a market intelligence firm known as Sensor Tower has reported that since Elon Musk took over the platform, they have lost an average of 14% of users every month.

As of this time last year, the platform reportedly had right around 250 million daily users, with the Tesla/SpaceX owner predicting they would have a billion active users in 2024. The day following the US Presidential election, however, the platform had just 157 million daily users.

So, why are so many users, including celebrities like Gabrielle Union leaving the platform? Based on Union's statement, and the statements of other celebrities who have left the platform, they aren't happy with the direction Musk is taking things in.

As Musk has stated, it sounds like advertisers feel the same way. In August, companies like CVS Health and Mars, who own brands like M&Ms, Snickers, Wrigley and more, were named by X in a complaint after they stopped advertising with the platform.

Whether or not the entrepreneur is able to turn things around, only time will tell.

