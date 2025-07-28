"End is near" - NBA analyst sounds alarm over Joel Embiid's future amid 76ers star's health issues

Philadelphia 76ers reporter Keith Pompey shared his thoughts on Joel Embiid's future on SiriusXM NBA Radio. Embiid is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the league today. However, his decline came sooner than expected due to multiple injury issues. Pompey sees his injury-proneness as a huge problem for his future.Pompey shared on Sunday that the end of Embiid's career may be near. It's worth noting that it's been two seasons since the Sixers' star played at least half of the regular season. Last season, he only played 19 games. Two seasons ago, he only played 39 games.&quot;I think Joel (Embiid) may know that the end is near,&quot; Pompey shared. &quot;I feel like Joel Embiid knows that it may not be this season, but the end is near. ... I could be wrong. He could come out and have another MVP season.&quot;Embiid is no stranger to coming back strong from injury. There was never a time when the big man wasn't injured, and yet he managed to make solid playoff runs with the 76ers, while also winning a season MVP award in his career.Joel Embiid expected to return in time for training campJoel Embiid is currently undergoing rehab for his knee injury. He was kept out for the majority of the 2024-25 season, which is why the Philadelphia 76ers failed to make it to the postseason, finishing in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Having that in mind, Sixers fans are anticipating the return of their MVP big man.According to Daryl Morey, in late June, Embiid has been doing well during his rehab phase and is likely to make his return in time for the NBA training camp in September.&quot;He's very engaged, attacking rehab,&quot; Morey said. &quot;Doing everything he can to be out there. ... All things, to use a NASA term, are nominal. Things are going well and expected, and we expect that to continue.&quot;As per Tony Jones of The Athletic, Joel Embiid has resumed partial basketball activities and is now considered day-to-day with his recovering knee. Given his status for July, there's a possibility he could increase his basketball workload by mid-August.