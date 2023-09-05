"'Enemy' to describe two black heroes": Draymond Green weighs in on "Stephen Curry-LeBron James bubble" debate with compelling argument

Draymond Green is known to be one of the NBA's most outspoken players, and his recent reply to a tweet has got many people on NBA Twitter talking.

The original post from Twitter user Ricky G alluded that Klutch Sports, which is synonymous with LeBron James, views Steph Curry as the enemy.

In addition, Ricky G asserted that Green, a client of Klutch Sports "plays both sides and it wasn't right." Needless to say, Green was not pleased with the tweet.

Before getting to Green's reply, let us unpack this weighty tweet.

When Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, a longtime friend of Lebron James, sat down with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas on the "Gil's Arena" podcast, he said "If Steph wins in the bubble, do they discredit it? No, they don’t."

Ricky G, whose bio states he's been watching the NBA since 1968, had an issue with this statement. He thinks Klutch Sports sees Curry as the enemy and that Draymond Green, who has a cozy relationship with Rich Paul and Lebron James, is not ready to stick up for his teammate.

Draymond Green called out Ricky G for his tweet.

"Imagine overvaluing your opinion so much, that you get this caught up in two men lives," Green tweeted. "Starts using the word 'Enemy' to describe two black heroes, and then proceed to falsely accuse another black man of playing both sides. Both sides of what to be exact? A pointless debate?"

Is Draymond Green right about the Steph Curry and Lebron James Debate?

Does Klutch Sports see Steph Curry as the enemy? Apart from the comments made by Rich Paul regarding the bubble championship, there is no evidence to back up this claim. Whether he was right or not is a whole different issue.

There is a field of fans who are uncomfortable with Draymond Green and Lebron's friendship. Curry and Lebron have engaged in memorable battles in the NBA Finals. The 2016 NBA finals, where the Lebron-led Cleveland Cavaliers came back from 3-1 to win the championship, is still bitter to many Golden State Warriors fans.

Draymond Green chumming up to the enemy is seen as a betrayal. What this point of view fails to take into consideration is the friendship between Steph and LeBron. Lebron has picked Curry for two straight years in the NBA All-Star Game.

One Lebron fan account replied by saying NBA players are free to pick their friends.

The Lebron James and Draymond Green friendship will continue to elicit heated reactions. On one corner are the majority of the Warriors fans who view Lebron as their biggest rival. On the other hand are people who believe opposing players do not necessarily have to be enemies off the court.