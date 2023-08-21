Enes Freedom, who claimed he would average 60 points and 30 rebounds, once got cooked by a Miss California pageant winner

Enes Freedom hasn’t played in the NBA since the Houston Rockets waived him at the 2022 February trade deadline. He has recently been more of a human rights activist than a player and has also been involved in youth basketball camps.

Recently, he claimed he would average 60 points and 30 rebounds if he were to change his name to “Eneshia” and play in the WNBA. The comment, which he said in a Fox News interview, quickly prompted basketball fans to react.

Buttcrack Sports, a popular troll site on Twitter, posted this clip that went viral in 2019:

Enes Freedom played a friendly one-on-one against Kelley Johnson, the 2018 Miss California winner. The mismatch was apparent and it was obvious that the then-New York Knicks player was obviously trying to make Johnson look good.

Freedom bit on a fake that he could see a mile away and didn’t try to reposition himself for a block. Still, Miss California’s three-pointer was a thrill to see.

After the workout, Kelley Johnson posted:

"You guys are right, Enes Kanter does need to work on his defense"

The No. 3 pick in the 2011 draft by the Utah Jazz gamely responded to the ribbing:

“Miss California talking (s**t)

"Troll Game"

Enes Freedom asserts that men don’t belong in women’s sports

Buttcrack Sports’ trolling on Twitter came after Enes Freedom had this to say in an interview:

“Would that be fair? I’m 7’0, 270 pounds, if I decided to identify myself as a woman and decided to play in the WNBA, wear a wig and change my name to Eneshia, would that be fair to all the women who chase their dreams since they were a little kid? … Where are all the women’s rights activists? … They would all need to stand up for this.

“It’s very interesting why this should be a debate.”

And then he predicted how he would do if he could play in the NBA:

“If I’m allowed in, I will average 60 points and 30 rebounds. … I don’t think there’s any rule against it. If I were to show a point, I would just wear a wig and call a couple of GMs and say, ‘Sign me.’

The numbers Enes Freedom put out may even be too pedestrian if he were to go up against WNBA competition. He’d change the way the game will be played as he could dominate the post like no one has ever done in that league.

