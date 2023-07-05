Over the past few years, Enes Freedom has been known to make brash political statements. LeBron James has been one of his biggest targets, but he recently shifted his focus to a WNBA player.

Last week, the Supreme Court made a ruling that limits protections on those in the LGBTQ community. Many spoke out about this matter, including Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud. She took to social media to give her thoughts on the current outlook of the country.

"Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.



Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate

After this post made waves on social media, Enes Freedom took the time to respond to Cloud. He feels people don't understand how good life is in America compared to other parts of the world. The former NBA center also brought up Brittney Griner as example of how rough it can be in other countries.

"People have NO idea how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country like America. I’m not saying America is perfect, but trust me, you don’t wanna see the other side."

Enes FREEDOM @EnesFreedom



Calling America trash huh?

Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.

Forget about calling them… Natasha Cloud @T_Cloud4 Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.



Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is.Calling America trash huh?Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.Forget about calling them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is.Calling America trash huh?Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Enes Freedom has strong opinions about the United States

Based on his own actions, it's clear that Enes Freedom has strong feelings about the United States. After receiving citizenship, the former NBA veteran made the decision to change his name.

Originally, Freedom was born in Switzerland and bounced around Europe growing up. He did not first come to the states until he was in High School. When the Utah Jazz drafted him third overall back in 2011, he was Enes Kanter.

In December of 2021, Kanter received his US citizenship. Not long after, he changed his last name to freedom to honor the liberties he has in the country.

“America taught me so much, here people should be blessed. You have freedom of speech, freedom of the press and I want to carry that word with me everywhere I go.”

During his 11 years in the league, Freedom bounced around on multiple teams. He was last on a roster in 2022, where he appeared in 35 games for the Boston Celtics. Through 748 career games, Freedom has averages of 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes