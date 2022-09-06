“Enjoy this air, cause’ some of you motherf**kers ain’t gonna be here next year” - Former NBA All-Star on what ‘head coach’ Magic Johnson said to the LA Lakers players during their slump under his reign

Magic Johnson returned to the LA Lakers as a coach when he retired for the first time after contracting HIV. On the latest episode of "Legacy: True Story of the LA Lakers," former Lakers point guard Nick Van Exel shared a story about Johnson. Exel said Magic gave the team a harsh reality check following a losing streak:

"We're on that losing streak. Before practice, he said, 'come on everybody, let's go outside.' We all go outside, the weather is great, so he's like, 'everybody take a deep breathe, like enjoy the air, cause' some of you motherf**kers won't be here to enjoy this good air.'"

"I never wanted to coach. Dr Buss said can you do this for me & when hit me w that one I said yeah okay," says Magic Johnson. Van Exel added, "You were willing to run thru a wall for Magic."

LA was undergoing a transition period and struggled during the 1993-94 season. After a poor start, they let go of head coach Randy Pfund. Assistant coach Bill Bertka took over for two games before the late Dr. Jerry Buss asked Magic Johnson to take the reigns. The Lakers were 28-38 when the 3x NBA MVP took over.

The Purple and Gold got off to a good start under Johnson, winning five of their first six games. However, they couldn't keep up that consistency, losing their next five games. Johnson's 16-game coaching career ended with a 5-11 record.

On this date in 1994, Magic Johnson returned to the Los Angeles Lakers as head coach and led them to a 110-101 victory over Milwaukee. Johnson coached the Lakers for the last 16 games of the 1993-94 season.

The Lakers' 17-year-streak of qualifying for the playoffs ended that season after finishing with a 33-49 record. They finished ninth place in the Western Conference.

Magic Johnson never wanted to coach the LA Lakers

Magic Johnson never wanted to coach a team in the NBA, let alone the LA Lakers. However, the late Dr. Jerry Buss' pleaded with his former superstar to take over. In the most recent episode of the "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," Johnson said:

"I never wanted to coach, (but) Dr. Buss said, 'can you do this for me?' and when he hit me with that one, then I said yeah , okay."

Johnson and Dr. Buss shared a close relationship. Both started their journey together in the NBA as a player and an owner, respectively.

Magic Johnson was integral in forming the Lakers' 'Showtime' era dynasty in the '80s. He was vital to their up-tempo playing style, which helped them win five NBA championships during that stretch.

Dr. Buss took Johnson under his wing and helped him settle in LA during his initial years as a Laker. He also mentored Johnson as he grew into a businessman post-retirement.

