"Enjoy your echo chamber" - NBA fans react to Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union's Twitter exit

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, announced on Friday her decision to leave X (formerly Twitter), citing the platform's environment as a key factor. The Hollywood actress shared a statement to announce the decision and thanked fans for the support she received all these years.

"There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough and for me, today is that day," the statement read.

"Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust. Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service and the return of volatile figures, I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support."

The actress added that she would remain active on other social media where fans could follow her.

This announcement sparked plenty of reactions from fans, with some trolling her.

"Enjoy your echo chamber 🤣🤣 'If you only listen to people who agree with you, you’ll never learn anything new,'" one fan wrote.

"This the first Gabrielle Union tweet ive ever seen lol," another fan said.

"Didn't know you were on X and I won't notice that you are gone," another fan wrote.

Others joined Union in questioning the platform's direction under Elon Musk, showing respect to her, and asking why several celebrities were leaving.

"Why is everyone leaving Twitter?? Is there an apocalypse coming??😭😭😭" one fan wrote.

Gabrielle Union had a two-word response to Donald Trump's agenda for women before elections

Ahead of the 2024 United States Presidential elections, Gabrielle Union emphatically rejected Republican Party candidate Donald Trump's agenda for women. With only two words, Union said everything she needed about a clip of blogger and activist Tarana Burke (Tarana Janeen) of Trump's views of women in his presidency.

"Hell No," she wrote on a Nov. 2 Instagram story.

Union was one of several NBA-related celebrities who showed discomfort with Trump's presidential candidacy, joining the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Steve Kerr.

Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris lost the election to the 45th U.S. President, who is set to return to office in January.

