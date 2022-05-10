“Enough bricks are being shot to build another new Warriors arena” - Skip Bayless’ hilarious reaction to off shooting night for Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless took a sly dig at the Golden State Warriors, who shot poorly in Game 4 of their semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both teams endured poor shooting nights, with Memphis shooting five for 25, while Golden State went four for 27 from the three-point range. Bayless posted a hilarious tweet, suggesting the Warriors could build a new arena because of the 'bricks' the two teams shot on the night.

"Memphis is 5-25 from three. But GS is 4-27. Enough bricks are being shot to build another new Warriors arena," tweeted Bayless.

Both teams shot a measly nine three-pointers on a combined 72 attempts. The Warriors converted 40% of their shots from the floor, while the Grizzlies knocked down 41.7% of theirs.

Golden State Warriors take 3-1 lead against Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors were thoroughly outplayed by the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies through the first three quarters of Game 4. The Warriors trailed by 12 points and didn't lead till there were only 45 seconds left on the clock.

The Warriors suffered a blow before the game, as coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, the Dubs failed to shoot consistently, going only nine of 23 from the floor and 0 of 10 from the three-point range.

Nevertheless, Steph Curry's heroic 18-point outburst in the fourth quarter helped the Warriors outscore the Grizzlies 39-29. Curry scored eight straight points from the free-throw line with 45 seconds left. Meanwhile, Draymond Green came up with a clutch block on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s three-point shot attempt on Memphis' last possession to level the scores.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Draymond Green LIVES for these moments.



Championship level effort. Draymond Green LIVES for these moments.Championship level effort. https://t.co/fy7JdCMKUP

The Warriors' experience in the playoffs is invaluable. Their veterans getting the job done in the clutch proves why they are regarded as the favorites to win it all.

It'll be interesting to see if they can wrap the series up in the next game on the road against the Grizzlies. It will be an uphill task, but the Warriors have battled hard thus far. So they'll fancy their chances of reaching the conference finals with two games to spare.

