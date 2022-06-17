“Enough with all the lip service… Let’s not act like they haven’t done something and moved some mountains this year” - Rob Parker says the Golden State Warriors have to be careful with all the trash talk

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors could become the 2022 NBA champions or the Boston Celtics tie the series and force a Game 7. Going into Game 6 in Boston, the Warriors lead the series 3-2.

In an interview with Draymond Green, the series was compared to the Warriors' four finals matchups against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green said it was disrespectful to compare the series against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics to those against Cleveland. He claimed that the finals against the Cavs were a lot more tasking mentally and couldn't be compared to that with the Celtics.

On "The Odd Couple," Rob Parker and Chris Broussard found "Day-Day's" statement to be condescending and irrelevant at this time. Parker said the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year was talking too much. He added that the Warriors needed to win and then they could say anything they want.

"Yes, they're saying too much. Just play and win, then you can say whatever you want," Parker said. "Enough with all the lip service."

Parker referenced the Celtics' second round with the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference finals against the Heat. The Celtics came back from a 3-2 deficit against Milwaukee and won a Game 7 in Miami.

"Did we not watch them in the last two rounds?" Parker said. "Did they not lose Game 5 at home against Milwaukee and then go up there to Milwaukee and win? Yes, they did! Did we see them lose Game 6 against Miami ... at home, and then they had to go to Miami for Game 7 and won? Yes!

"Let's not act like they haven't done something and moved some mountains this year and been able to be resilient and overcome disappointing games and disappointing losses."

Rob Parker warns that the Golden State Warriors have to be careful

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks during a news conference after a 104-94 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday in San Francisco, California.

The Boston Celtics have had a terrific playoff run, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. While they could be on the verge of losing the title to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, the Celtics have been resilient.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Seven years ago today, the Dubs brought a title to The Bay for the first time in 40 years Seven years ago today, the Dubs brought a title to The Bay for the first time in 40 years 🏆 https://t.co/H1og0iZskn

They overcame a 3-2 deficit against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They won Game 7 against the top-seeded Miami Heat to become the Eastern Conference champions.

NESN @NESN



@MereGorman | #Celtics | nesn.com/video/jayson-t… Jayson Tatum shined for the Boston Celtics and scored 46 points in a pivotal Game 6 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Jayson Tatum shined for the Boston Celtics and scored 46 points in a pivotal Game 6 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. @MereGorman | #Celtics | nesn.com/video/jayson-t… https://t.co/QEkiMh391A

Rob Parker warned the Golden State Warriors to be careful, saying that the series is not over. He talked about how the Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the title in six games against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns last season.

"I think you're better be careful," Parker said. "It's not over. ... Last year, everybody was ready to have the parade and throw confetti on Chris Paul. It wasn't over."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far