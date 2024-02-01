"Enough to make a grown man cry": Damian Lillard's tribute video has NBA fans turning in tear-jerking reactions 

Damian Lillard returned to Moda Center for the first time as an opponent against his former side, the Portland Trail Blazers. The Milwaukee Bucks guard spent the first 11 seasons of his decorated career with the Trail Blazers before inking a deal with his new side ahead of the ongoing season. He heads back to face a team that has him on top of their list as the franchise leader with 19,376 points. A Damian Lillard tribute video was in order, and fans were left an emotional bunch when they saw it on social media.

One fan had a wholesome caption in response to the video:

enough to make a grown man cry

NBA fans shared their thoughts on the Blazers' tribute video for Damian Lillard

Lillard's departure put the Trail Blazers in rebuild mode, and while their campaign hasn't gone as expected, the team has stunned a few championship aspirants this season, showing that they have the potential. Now, a win against their former franchise icon and his new side would further help the new-look Portland make a statement.

Damian Lillard doesn't rule out possibility of returning to Portland

While Damian Lillard made it abundantly clear that his objective was to win a championship this season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he also didn't rule out the possibility of a return to the Trail Blazers. Speaking to the media ahead of the matchup on Wednesday night, the 32-year-old sharpshooter expressed his desire to return at a later stage in his career:

"Right now, I'm just in a space of like, this is where I am now. I'm in Milwaukee. I wanted the opportunity to contend and our team has an opportunity to contend for this year and years to come and I'm just living in that.

"But I definitely, when I was traded, I see a day where I'll be in a Trail Blazer uniform again before I'm done."

According to ESPN, Lillard did request a trade from the Trail Blazers at the start of the summer, which he acknowledged led to contention between him and the franchise before his departure. He also added that he still has not spoken to Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin since his trade to the Bucks.

This season, the eight-time All-Star has been a vital cog in the Bucks unit as they look to win their second title in four years. With a new head coach in Doc Rivers, only time will tell if Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo can lead the Bucks to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy.

