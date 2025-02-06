"Entered the NBA Finals conversation" - NBA insider and Lakers fans hyped to get $18M center as Luka Doncic's pick and roll partner for Dalton Knecht 

The LA Lakers finally found a center in the trade market after acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, pairing him up with their blockbuster addition Luka Doncic. The Lakers parted ways with 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and their unprotected 2031 first-round pick along with a pick swap.

The Lakers needed a center entering the season. It became even more of a glaring hole after the team traded superstar Anthony Davis for Doncic. Williams, who is on a four-year $18,001,011 rookie deal, will fill that role for LA. Williams is in his third NBA season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He's averaging career-highs across the board, tallying 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, shooting 59.7% from the floor in 22 games, starting 19 times for the Hornets.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With the Lakers finally adding the biggest missing piece on this iteration of their team with Luka Doncic, fans were hyped as one fan wrote:

"ROB PELINKA COOKED"

Insider Kevin O'Connor also joined the Lakers fanbase in hailing this acquisition, saying:

"The Lakers have entered the NBA Finals conversation. Mark Williams is awesome."

Expand Tweet

Another said:

"PELINKA IS HIMMMMM"

More reactions below:

Lakers fans reactions

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback