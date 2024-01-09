"Equipment manager getting the last laugh": NBA fans mock Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks after blowout loss to lowly Jazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo was upset when the Milwaukee Bucks lost 112-108 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The defeat was Milwaukee’s third in four games. Only their win against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 4 prevented what would have been a four-game losing slump.

After the Rockets edged the Bucks, Antetokounmpo vented his frustrations in the post-game interview. He told reporters that everyone on the team had to improve. The two-time MVP added that even the equipment manager had “to wash our clothes better.”

After his testy comments, many thought that the Milwaukee Bucks would put their act together on Monday against the Utah Jazz. The superstar’s words didn’t seem to have any effect as Utah came out strong and pounded the Bucks by halftime 77-46.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans on Twitter/X quickly reacted:

“The Bucks equipment manager getting the last laugh.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the loss to the Houston Rockets, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster double-double. He had a game-high 48 points to go with 17 rebounds and added two assists. In Monday’s 132-116 beatdown in front of their fans, Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee’s defense has been its biggest issue all season long. Tonight, more of the same was on display. The Bucks gave up 41 and 36 points in the first two quarters. They could only muster two 23-point periods themselves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led a searing third-quarter rally that cut the 31-point halftime lead to 100-90. Fiserv Forum rocked and it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were ready to complete a comeback. The Jazz, however, refused to wilt. They opened the last quarter with a 9-2 run and led 109-92 with roughly seven minutes left in the game.

The Bucks are on a two-game losing streak and have won once in five games. They dropped to 25-12 which is still second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics (28-8).

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face a tough three-game homestand

Giannis Antetokounmpo and crew opened their four-game homestand with a loss to the Utah Jazz. There’s no respite for them as their next three opponents will be the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The Celtics have been playing well despite a 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on the road. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis form perhaps the best starting unit in the NBA. Milwaukee will be facing an uphill battle if it can’t consistently stop the Celtics from scoring.

The Warriors are undermanned due to injuries and Draymond Green still ramping up his conditioning after a 12-game absence. Green has been reinstated but isn’t set to play until Jan. 12. With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson playing, Golden State isn’t a team to overlook.

The Kings, behind De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, are another strong and tough opponent for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo versus Sabonis will be the highlight of the said game.

Milwaukee’s equipment manager may need to improve but the Bucks have to do their job better if they want to win against the said teams.