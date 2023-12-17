Eric Gordon on wanting to join Suns with Kevin Durant & Devin Booker: "Try to do something special"

Eric Gordon recently revealed that he wants to join the Phoenix Suns because of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Before his arrival in Phoenix, Gordon never had the opportunity to play alongside Booker or Durant. However, what enticed the veteran to play with the Suns' star duo was the fact that both stars who played similar roles co-existed.

Eric Gordon said in JJ Redick's podcast "The Old Man & the Three" that after witnessing how Devin Booker and Kevin Durant played with each other, he felt like he could provide huge support for the two stars. That's what pushed him to join the Suns.

"One of the main reasons why I came to Phoenix was I saw the vision of their team," Gordon said (at 15:33). "But when I went against Phoenix last year, how Book and KD, how they kinda embrace each other. A lot of stars, they don't really embrace each other."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gordon continued:

"I was like 'Man, if I could go there and space the floor for those guys and try to create opportunities, I just think it'll just be even better for all of us to have the chance to try to do something special.'"

Has Eric Gordon backed up his reasons for joining the Phoenix Suns?

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon, a veteran in the league, now plays for the Phoenix Suns. He initially wanted to join the team to help the star duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. He told himself that if he'd join the Suns, he'd provide as much help as he could, and it appears that Gordon has delivered on that promise so far.

Comparing his current stats to his previous numbers in the last three seasons, it appears that Gordon has slightly improved in terms of efficiency on both ends of the court. The veteran guard is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

His scoring average is slightly better compared to his previous numbers since 2021. He's also a better defender now, averaging at least one steal per game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Considering the sme, it's clear that Eric Gordon has provided the support he promised to give.