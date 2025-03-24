Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife Nikki Spoelstra engages with trolls after shutting down physical intimacy rumors with Jaime Jaquez Jr.: "I said wtf I said"

Jaime Jaquez Jr. unexpectedly found himself trending on social media and not for anything basketball-related. Several social media accounts started a narrative that the Miami Heat forward was involved in a physical relationship with Nikki Spoelstra, the ex-wife of Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Ad

The speculation began after a recent Instagram reel Nikki posted, where she jokingly said she preferred dating men under 25 years of age because “they’re easier to manipulate.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While she made it clear that the comment was made in jest, fans were quick to point out her frequent interactions with Jaquez Jr.’s Instagram posts. Coincidentally, Jaquez Jr. is 24 years old, leading to the speculations.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nikki cleared the air through another Instagram reel. In the nearly two-minute-long video, the 38-year-old shot down the rumors, calling it “fabricated nonsense”.

“A rumor. A f**king story that is 100% flat out not true.

Ad

Ad

Things escalated further when a troll questioned Nikki's reported conversation with both Jaquez Jr.’s girlfriend and his mother.

“Am i tripping? Or did you say why you talked his mom and girlfriend? Did I miss that?” @dad_wells commented.

“@dad_wells I said wtf I said babe,” Nikki replied.

Credits: Instagram (@nikkisappspo)

Nikki is clearly not amused by the rumors which she claims is trying to tarnish her reputation.

Ad

Nikki Spoelstra spoke out about “golddigger” allegations

Erik and Nikki Spoelstra began dating in 2012, nearly four years after Nikki ended her stint as a dancer for the Miami Heat. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and went on to have three children over the next six years. However, their marriage came to an end in 2023, with both parties stating that the decision to separate after seven years was “amicable.”

Ad

Following the split, Nikki Spoelstra became the target of online trolls, with some labeling her a golddigger. She recently addressed the criticism in an interview with the Miami Herald on Match 17:

“People are very quick to label women golddiggers. Like, ‘Oh, if she is with a successful person, she must be in it for the money.' Do you really think that’s all a husband brings to the table? In the end, no one really knows what happened."

Just weeks after the divorce was finalized, Erik Spoelstra signed an eight-year, $120 million contract extension — the largest deal ever for an NBA head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.