Erik Spoelstra upholds coaching values to share sincere feelings on Tyler Herro's All-Star nod

Despite some struggles among the Miami Heat, star guard Tyler Herro is making a compelling case to be named an NBA All-Star. Herro is keeping his team afloat in the Eastern Conference with a modest 23-23 record through 46 games and the No. 7 seed.

While Herro is certainly earning the support of the Heat, head coach Erik Spoelstra emphasized his coaching principles when discussing Herro's potential All-Star reserve nomination. On Wednesday, Spoelstra reiterated his belief that Herro deserves to be an All-Star based on his performance this season. However, he made it clear that he would not publicly campaign for Herro, as it goes against his coaching style.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do think (Tyler Herro) is an All-Star and I'm not trying to be one of those guys, I'm not sending anything all around the league. I just do, I think he's an All-Star guard. I think that would be a great nod to be able to get it from the coaches. I think that's the ultimate sign of respect," Spolestra said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Spoelstra added that he's not the kind of coach who sends gift baskets to other coaches to vote for his player for the All-Star game.

Tyler Herro shines versus Cavaliers despite Heat loss

Tyler Herro continued his All-Star caliber campaign with a strong performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The Heat ultimately suffered a 126-106 loss versus Cleveland, but Herro led the way for Miami in scoring.

He finished with a team-high 22 points on 9-for-20 shooting, connecting on four of his 10 3-point attempts. Herro also dished out six assists, grabbed five rebounds and recorded a block and steal on the defensive end. It was his 32nd game eclipsing the 20-point mark in 44 games this season, furthering his All-Star case.

In 44 games, he is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game, posting 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.