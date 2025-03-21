Ernie Johnson hilariously roasts Charles Barkley for listening to a producer ‘for the first time’: "You had nothing to say"

Charles Barkley, well-known for his bold NBA commentary, found himself in a funny spot on Thursday while covering March Madness, as Ernie Johnson hinted that Barkley might not be the most knowledgeable on college hoops.

In one segment, Barkley cut off Kenny Smith mid-discussion about Texas A&M’s matchup with Yale after hearing through his earpiece that they needed to head to a commercial break.

A surprised and amused Johnson couldn’t resist teasing Barkley, saying:

"For the first time in his career, Charles Barkley has listened to what a producer's had to say. Well done, Chuckster! It's either you listened or you had nothing to say."

Barkley’s charm usually comes from his off-the-cuff, sometimes outrageous takes and spontaneous reactions.

His regular comedic partner-in-crime, Shaquille O’Neal, wasn’t part of the March Madness coverage this time around.

Barkley holds a special place in March Madness history, having led his alma mater Auburn to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 1984.

Charles Barkley reveals his bracket picks and NCAA championship prediction

As part of the March Madness broadcast, Barkley shared his bracket selections, picking the Florida Gators to take the championship.

In his Sweet 16 lineup from the South and West regions, he has Auburn facing Michigan, Ole Miss squaring off with Michigan State, Florida going up against Memphis and Drake battling St. John’s.

On the East and Midwest side, Barkley’s bracket shows Duke taking on Arizona, BYU matched with Alabama, Gonzaga clashing with Clemson and Xavier meeting Tennessee.

For the Elite 8, Barkley predicts Auburn versus Michigan State, Florida facing St. John’s, Arizona meeting BYU and Gonzaga against Tennessee. According to his picks, top prospect Cooper Flagg’s Duke will fall to No. 4 Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen — a major upset considering Duke is the tournament favorite.

His Final Four predictions have Auburn going up against Florida and Arizona facing Gonzaga. He then calls for Florida to beat Gonzaga and claim the national title.

Charles Barkley starred at Auburn for three seasons, averaging 14.1 points on 62.6% shooting, with 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per game during his college career.

He racked up accolades including the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Year in 1984, three All-SEC selections and a Second Team All-American nod. He was later honored as the SEC Player of the Decade for the 1980s by the Birmingham Post-Herald.

