ESPN analyst compares James Harden to serial dater who won’t get married, unlike Steph Curry after Game 7 flop 

Over the weekend, James Harden and Steph Curry each found themselves staring down a Game 7 in round one. One was able to keep his team's postseason aspirations alive, while the other was sent home. Following another lackluster showing in a do-or-die setting, Harden once again found himself under attack by the national media.

Ad

Harden has shined for the LA Clippers all season and is a big reason why they were a playoff team in the first place. However, in the biggest game of the year, he could only muster seven points.

During Monday's episode of First Take, Marcus Spears touched on the stark difference between the two legendary guards when it comes to big games. Curry has a proven history of coming up big when needed, while Harden has fallen short on countless occasions. In light of his Game 7 performance against the Denver Nuggets, Spears pulled out an interesting analogy for the Clippers star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"James Harden is like the dude who got a girl and he sets up nice scenes and he never proposes," Spears said. "They never gonna get married. He's gonna date you, y'all gonna stay together. People are gonna say y'all a great looking couple but he's never gonna marry you."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking ahead to round two, Curry and the Warriors are slated to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As for Harden and the Clippers, they now begin their offseason work to try and come back better in 2026.

Lackluster James Harden postseason stat surfaces after loss vs Nuggets

As Spears mentioned, performances like what we saw on Saturday are far from a rarity for James Harden. No matter the situation, he has a pattern of coming up just short on the big stage.

Ad

Following the Clippers' defeat at the hands of the Nuggets, a stat emerged regarding Harden and win-or-go-home matchups. The former MVP has now lost a Game 7 with four different franchises. Those being the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Houston Rockets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to Saturday, the last time James Harden played in a Game 7 was in 2023 as a member of the Sixers. He logged 40 minutes against the Boston Celtics and finished with just nine points and seven assists on 3-for-11 shooting.

When it's all said and done, Harden is going to go down as one of the top offensive guards in NBA history. That said, his inability to deliver in big games is going to drastically impact where he falls among the all-time greats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More