ESPN NBA Layoffs 2023: List of all NBA analysts sacked by broadcaster and their replacements

The ESPN NBA layoffs have shaken up the sports world this summer. After a thrilling NBA Finals series where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat, both Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson were handed their walking papers in a span of one month.

The move came as somewhat of a surprise given that the duo had become staples of the NBA Finals. They, along with Mike Breen, had become familiar voices in the broadcasting booth, starting the ESPN NBA layoffs off on a shocking note.

More big-name analysts have been fired by the worldwide leader in sports.

Every NBA analyst fired by ESPN

Jeff Van Gundy

Jeff Van Gundy was a surprising member of the ESPN NBA layoffs. Although he frequently earned criticism for his on-air comments during the finals, given his candid delivery, fans didn't expect him to be let go. From the sounds of things, ESPN is looking to Doris Burke or Doc Rivers to replace him on air

Mark Jackson

Similar to Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson was a surprising member of the ESPN NBA layoffs after the NBA Finals. The former coach had become a staple of ESPN's broadcasting team after parting ways with the Golden State Warriors.

In his absence, the expectation is that Doris Burke or Doc Rivers will fill his spot, with the other replacing Jeff Van Gundy.

Max Kellerman & Keyshawn Johnson

ESPN also made the decision this summer to pull the plug on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," resulting in the firing of co-hosts Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson. The only member of the show who managed to avoid being fired was former NBA standout Jay Williams.

From the sound of things, Kendrick Perkins and Jay Williams will fill in for Kellerman as needed on roundtable discussions. With that being said, the network has no plans to replace either man.

Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose, who had been a part of ESPN since 2007, was shockingly let go from ESPN this summer as well. Although he didn't sit in the broadcasting booth, Rose was frequently a part of ESPN's NBA pregame coverage.

While there has been no word yet as to who will replace him, the expectation is that fellow NBA vet Kendrick Perkins will step into the role.

