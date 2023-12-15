ESPN radio host says Giannis Antetokounmpo has legitimate shot at breaking Wilt Chamberlain's 100

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for a massive 64-point game this week, giving the Milwaukee Bucks a lift against the Indiana Pacers as he set a new career-high. In addition, the Greek Freak now also possesses the franchise record for most points scored in a game. After the final buzzer, chaos ensued at the Pfizer Forum.

Antetokounmpo wanted the game ball because he had set a career and franchise record. Despite that, the Pacers reportedly gave the ball to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who the team claimed scored his first NBA points in the contest.

Many also indicated that Tshiebwe scored in the Pacers' loss to the LA Lakers in the In-Season Tournament. With plenty of confusion surrounding the situation, the 64 points scored by the former MVP seemed to become a side story.

KBN ESPN co-host Ben Brust shared his thoughts on Antetokounmpo.

"I think he is the only player in the NBA that has a legitimate shot to get to 100 points," said Brust. "I legitimately believe that Giannis could break Wilt's record. Giannis got 64, here's what Giannis has that three-point shooters don't, the ability to get to the foul line at an unbelievable rate and stops the clock." [0:0:32]

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo or another player ever come close to Wilt Chamberlain's record?

Over the years, there has been a back-and-forth debate regarding whether or not a player could come close to Wilt Chamberlain's record. Chamberlain is the only fighter to score 100 points, with Kobe Bryant in second place with 81 points.

Chamberlain holds five out of the top 10 spots on the single-game scoring leader's list. However, two modern-day players are on the list. In January, Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points, landing him in 10th place on the single-game scoring ladder.

Fans may also remember Damian Lillard also notably dropped 71 points last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. In addition, back in 2017, Devin Booker dropped 70 with the Phoenix Suns. The common denominator between all three players was that they nailed three-pointers.

For comparison, Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64 points land him in 26th place, just one behind a 65-point game from Bryant in 2007 at 25th place. Regarding Mitchell, Lillard and Booker, questions about whether they could match or exceed the 100 points scored by Chamberlain were raised.

With Antetokounmpo's 64-point performance, it's no surprise that the question has resurfaced again. Although no player has ever come close enough to threaten the famed center's record, that could change from here.