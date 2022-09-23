"There is no way in hell I don't have LeBron James and Kevin Durant out of my top 5"- Stephen A. counters NBA player rankings, asserts Lebron James and Kevin Durant are top 5 players in the world

ESPN’s latest NBA player rankings have left Stephen A. Smith furious. Unexpectedly, both LeBron James and Kevin Durant were ranked outside the top five heading into the 2022-23 NBA campaign.

ESPN ranked the LA Lakers star third last season, while the Brooklyn Nets star was at the top of the list. This year LeBron fell to 6th and Durant dropped eight spots to 9th.

ESPN rankings are usually decided by a panel of over 200 analysts, editors, producers, and reporters. The panel is asked to predict contributions, both quantitative and qualitative, that the players might generate in 2022-23.

Stephen A. Smith voiced strong disagreement with the rankings, clarifying that he was left out of the panel:

“There’s no way in hell I don’t have LeBron James and Kevin Durant out of my top 5.”

"Ain't no way in hell five players in the world are better than LeBron James and Kevin Durant." @stephenasmith can't believe the latest NBArank list"Ain't no way in hell five players in the world are better than LeBron James and Kevin Durant." .@stephenasmith can't believe the latest NBArank list 😂 "Ain't no way in hell five players in the world are better than LeBron James and Kevin Durant." https://t.co/sDW4Hxlcac

LeBron James put up efficient numbers last season, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 56 games. However, the Lakers' struggles have to be taken into consideration. They finished 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. James failed to reach the postseason for the second time in four seasons.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists over 55 games. However, the Nets' season was full of drama and uncertainty. They were swept in four games by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

James and Durant also had their struggles with injuries last season.

“Now there’s only one excuse, I will say this,” Stephen A. argued. “If you’re telling me that quantity for the 2022 season played a profound role, that is the only argument that you can make, cause obviously missed games matter.”

However, Stephen A. Smith believes their quality of play should be the main point of emphasis in these discussions:

“I’m not thinking about quantity. OK? I’m thinking about quality. Quality matters,” Smith said. “You can last a long time, but [if] you ain’t getting it done, you ain’t getting it done."

“The bottom line is this. Ain’t no way in hell five players in the world are better than LeBron James and Kevin Durant. That is impossible,” Smith added."

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are still at the top of their game in the NBA

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had their fair share of struggles last season. While the Lakers roster was predominantly old and lacked chemistry, the Nets had players who were reluctant to play. Amidst the drama, the only saving grace for both teams was their superstars.

“LeBron James in entering his 20th season. His 19th year last year, you know what he did? 30!! 30 a night!! That’s LeBron James,” Stephen A. reiterated.

“Kevin Durant, in his sleep averaged 29. The Kyrie Irving distraction, Ben Simmons distraction, James Harden distraction, Brooklyn in traffic on Atlantic Avenue - just look outside the window – distraction. Kevin Durant still averaged 29 a game.”

Both the superstars in question will enter the 2022-23 NBA season with re-vamped rosters to support them in their quest for another title. Apart from the general criticism they’ve received recently, ESPN’s rankings will serve as a chip on their shoulders. This will make the upcoming NBA season even more interesting.

