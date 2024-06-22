ESPN "warming up" to idea of having JJ Redick’s podcast collaborator call more games: Report 

Given that JJ Redick is set to begin coaching the LA Lakers next season, ESPN will be looking to fill the void left by the NBA vet in the broadcasting booth. In addition to calling the NBA Finals for ESPN, Redick has also found a home in the booth, calling various games throughout the season on national television. Now, ESPN is looking to fill the vacancy.

According to a report from the New York Post, fellow NBA vet Tim Legler, who has made several appearances on Redick's podcast, could take his place. The former guard has continued to collaborate with Redick, appearing on his "Old Man and the Three" podcast on many occasions.

In addition, Legler has remained a significant in-studio presence for ESPN throughout the NBA season despite his desire to call games on TV. Although ESPN had reportedly been against the idea, given his brilliant in-studio analysis, JJ Redick's departure from ESPN has opened new doors.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following Scott Van Pelt's praise of Legler earlier in the week, Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported that the former guard could replace JJ Redick in the broadcasting booth:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“For years, Legler has wanted to do more games, but ESPN decision-makers resisted giving him a bigger workload onsite as he is so valuable in studio, particularly with Van Pelt. However, ESPN leadership has warmed up to the idea of him calling more games, sources said.”

Expand Tweet

Looking at what JJ Redick's new role as coach of the LA Lakers means for his podcasts

As previously mentioned, Tim Legler has made several appearances on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." The show has become a hit with NBA fans thanks to the former guard's insightful analysis and high-profile guests.

From coaches like Mike Krzyzewski to players both past and present, Redick has created a massive platform for himself. At the same time, he and LeBron James recently launched their "Mind The Game" podcast earlier this year to rave reviews from fans.

The big question going forward is whether or not JJ Redick will continue with his podcasts now that he's the coach of the LA Lakers. While many fans are hopeful that he will keep up with "The Old Man and the Three," the fate of "Mind The Game" with LeBron James seems to hang in the balance.

In May, before the Lakers hired Redick as their coach, NBA vet Udonis Haslem spoke about how Redick and James hosting a podcast could impact the chemistry in LA's locker room:

“I’m gonna go ahead and say it. If it’s JJ, it’s gonna be a cynical locker room. You’re going to see guys that are gonna say, ‘Is coach going to do a podcast after the game with LeBron?’

"You’re gonna have a cynical locker room of guys that are gonna side-eye everything JJ says. Cause they’re gonna wonder, ‘Is it JJ’s message? Or is it LeBron’s message?'"

Of course, while the expectation is that James opts into the final year of his deal and returns to LA, or negotiates a new deal, he could hit free agency. The move, although unlikely, would not only shake up the landscape of the league but also allow James and Redick to continue their podcast.

With plenty still up in the air, it will be interesting to see how things play out between now and James' June 29 opt-out deadline.