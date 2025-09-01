EuroBasket 2025 playoff scenarios: How can Luka Doncic-led Slovenia qualify after win vs Belgium? 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 01, 2025 11:10 GMT
France V Slovenia - Basketball, FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Group D. - Source: Getty
France V Slovenia - Basketball, FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Group D. - Source: Getty

Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team had a forgettable start to the 2025 EuroBasket, suffering losses against Poland and France. However, they snapped the skid with an 86-69 win over Belgium. This victory comes as a much-needed boost and keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Slovenia is fourth in Group D, behind Poland, Israel and France. Poland has secured a playoff spot, while Israel and France are only one win away from doing so in their next two games. Belgium and Iceland, in fifth and sixth, respectively, are out of contention to qualify on Tuesday.

For Slovenia, though, its quest for the title is still open. A win on Sept. 2 will put them in position to qualify, only if Israel and France win against Belgium and Poland, respectively. That would send Luka Doncic and co. into the Round of 16.

also-read-trending Trending

Their final position in the group, and consequently their opponent in the knockouts, will be determined after their last group-stage game on Thursday against Deni Avdija’s Israel.

Luka Doncic etches name in history books during win over Belgium

After dropping their first two games at EuroBasket 2025, Luka Doncic rose to the occasion on Sunday with a huge performance in Slovenia’s win over Belgium.

He notched up just the fourth triple-double in a EuroBasket campaign history, finishing with 26 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

The night was also special for another reason, as Doncic crossed the 400-point mark across all EuroBasket appearances, becoming the youngest since Tony Parker to reach that milestone, at 26 years and 184 days.

Inside the locker room, his teammates were full of praise, but none of them were surprised, as it was Luka doing what he’s best known for.

"(The triple double) is normal, we were just waiting for the moment, and it happened today. We need to keep going, stay together. That's the most important for our country," Alen Omic said.
"He's breaking records, and I've always believed he could do this. This is a normal day at the office for him. I'm even more glad that today we showed we can play good defense, and that we won,” Edo Muric added.

Three games into the tournament, Doncic has been nothing short of impressive. With his leaner physique, he has been dominating opponents, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Advait Jajodia

bell-icon Manage notifications