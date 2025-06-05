European powerhouse ready to make Russell Westbrook an offer he can't refuse: Report

Russell Westbrook has a $3.4 million player option following his debut campaign with the Denver Nuggets in the 2024-25 season. Westbrook is enjoying his vacation after the Nuggets lost 125-93 to the OKC Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on May 18. The former MVP has until late June to decide his future with the team.

European basketball reporter Nemanja Zoric broke the news that could change expectations around Westbrook.

Nemanja Zoric @zoric_nemanja Hapoel Tel Aviv has made initial contact with former NBA All Star Russell Westbrook. Im told the Eurocup champions are planning to make him an offer with a salary never seen before in European basketball.

The former Thunder superstar played a key role for the Nuggets after struggling with the LA Clippers in 2023-24. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, playing alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Westbrook is past his prime but proved that he still has plenty left in the tank.

In stretches in the playoffs, Westbrook carried the Nuggets, particularly when Jokic sat to get his rest. Although Brodie remains error-prone, the point guard’s energy, hustle and aggressiveness sparked his team on multiple occasions. Hapoel Tel Aviv might be interested in bringing his talent to Israel.

