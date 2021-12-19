Evan Mobley enters the NBA health and safety protocols; Here’s what we know so far

News of covid-19 continues to rock the league, as Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has just entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Per guidelines, he will be unavailable for at least ten days unless he tests negative twice within the next 24 hours.

The tally of players entering safety protocols has continued to rise, with some fans calling for the suspension of proceedings this season. While the league continues to monitor the situation, Evan Mobley will be unavailable to help his team against the Milwaukee Bucks later tonight.

The Cavaliers are having an incredible start to the season, ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-12 record. They have not had such a great start since LeBron James left the franchise in 2018, and it is great to see.

Heading into the game against the Bucks with a five-game winning streak is a confidence booster, but going in a bit short-handed will undoubtedly impact their performance.

Regardless, the Cavs still have a better chance of winning the game as injuries and health protocols have taken over the Bucks roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo, among others, will also be unavailable tonight.

Losing Evan Mobley will be significant for the Cavs, but they can see out their next three fixtures fairly easily without them. In the five games they have played without him, they have a 1-4 record.

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers continue their winning streak without Evan Mobley?

The Cavaliers frontcourt has been exceptional this season. Combining Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen seemed like the perfect recipe for clogged paint, but they have made it work. It has been especially beneficial on the defensive end of the floor as they are ranked third in defensive rating.

Evan Mobley has done a bit of everything for the Cavs and is making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year award. According to the league's latest ROTY rankings, he is miles ahead of his peers from the 2021 class.

With Evan Mobley on the floor, the Cavs posted a 17-8 record, the most among all rookies. He has also recorded the most double-doubles (7) and they are 6-1 in those games.

The Cavs have posted a horrible record without him, but they also have other significant absentees. They played against the three best teams in the league right now - the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

Mobley is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks. Regardless of the stats and how important he is to the team, we hope for a speedy recovery.

