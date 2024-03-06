Evan Mobley injury update: Latest status of Cavaliers star center's ankle sprain vs Hawks - (March 6 ), 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley suffered an injury in their 105-104 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. And the team received discouraging news about Mobley's ankle sprain as the Cavs take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Mobley played 22 minutes and had to exit the game due to the injury. Despite the limited playing time, the Cavs forward made his presence known. He had four points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, giving Cleveland a much-needed defensive boost.

The former USC Trojans forward has been relatively available since last month. The last time Mobley missed a game was on Feb. 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Evan Mobley injury update

The Cavs received word that Evan Mobley will miss an extended period due to an ankle injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the forward will be out for a while as he deals with his left ankle sprain.

The Cavs will not have their rim protector for the next few games.

Mobley has appeared in 38 games this season. He missed 22 straight games in December and only returned to action on the final days of January due to a knee problem. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 15.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Despite only playing a limited amount of games, he's been one of the most reliable players for the team this season.

What happened to Evan Mobley?

Mobley is still regarded as one of the NBA's best young talents, which is why losing him to injury will affect the Cavs greatly. In Tuesday night's game, the forward went up for a dunk but twisted his left ankle as he went down. He immediately fell on the floor, grabbing his foot.

Luckily for the Cavs, Dean Wade stepped up big time. He scored 23 points in the fourth period, sealing the win against the Celtics.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The game between the Cavs and Hawks will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be on local television channels, Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports Ohio. The radio will also broadcast the game, fans will have to tune in to SiriusXM, WZGC and WTAM/WMMS/La Mega.

The NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and FUBO TV will all be available for streaming the game.