Evan Mobley pushes back against Draymond Green DPOY narrative with bold declaration 

Evan Mobley is one of the favorites to win this year’s Defensive Player of the Year award after playing a key role in an impressive regular season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who locked the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, other candidates may still snag the award from Mobley, such as Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Green has been vocal about his case for the award this season, creating his own narrative by citing his impact on the floor for the Warriors, who have seen a resurgence late in the season.

Mobley has now pushed back, declaring his case for the DPOY award in his interview with ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst in his Hoop Collective podcast.

“I'd like to let my job on the court really talk. I’m not really much of a talkative guy but, I mean, i think I definitely deserve this award,” Mobley said.

“My defensive prowess, I feel like, is top-tier from what I proved this season. I will keep doing that, and I really can’t wait for the playoffs to up it even more,” he added.

This comes after his biggest opponent in the award, former DPOY Draymond Green, laid his case for the award last month.

"I look around the league and don't see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don't see many players completely throwing off an entire team's offense the way I do. One thousand percent,” Green said.

The four-time NBA champion with the Warriors is putting up 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on top of 1.0 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Meanwhile, Mobley is tallying career highs this season, averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on top of 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

Most notably, Mobley was key to the Cavaliers’ superb season, rising to the top seed in the East, currently at 63 wins and 16 losses.

Cavaliers’ star Darius Garland explains Mobley's defensive impact

Cavaliers’ star Darius Garland explained how much of an impact Evan Mobley brings to the team, especially on the defensive side, making him one of the best defenders this season.

Speaking postgame last April 8, Garland said Mobley guards all five positions, helping the entire team stay honest on defense.

“Blocks, deflections, switching out one through five when on elite guards. It’s really a guard’s league right now, and he’s switching out on the top guards in the league and really holding his own. We all stay home when he gets the switch. That’s how much confidence we have in him,” he said.

Mobley plays as one of the Cavaliers’ twin towers in the frontcourt alongside Jarrett Allen, who is also known for his defensive capabilities.

The two have been pivotal in the Cavaliers’ stifling defense that catapulted them to the top seat in the East entering the playoffs.

