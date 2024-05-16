Evan Mobley’s representation reveals forward not wanting to be drafted by Cavaliers: Reports 

Evan Mobley, selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, emerged as a strong contender for Rookie of the Year in 2022, falling just short of the title. His prowess on the court elevated him to the prestigious NBA All-Defensive first team last season, making him the second-youngest player ever to achieve this honor in league history.

Prior to the 2021 draft, Evan Mobley's representatives at Wasserman advised the Cleveland Cavaliers against selecting him, according to sources familiar with the matter. This strategic move, commonly employed by agents, aims to steer players toward specific teams — in this case, Oklahoma City.

Despite multiple offers from the Thunder for the Cavs' No. 3 pick that year, Cleveland opted to draft Mobley. Despite initial reservations, the relationship between Mobley and the Cavaliers has since flourished, characterized by mutual respect and positivity.

Evan Mobley and Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference semifinals

Mobley's offensive development hasn't matched the team's initial expectations, especially while sharing the frontcourt with Jarrett Allen. However, during these playoffs, Mobley's performance has notably improved, particularly as he's taken on the center role.

Ahead of Game 5 against Boston, Mobley boasted averages of 14.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over seven playoff games while battling a sprained ankle. In a standout performance during Game 5, he achieved a career-playoff-high 33 points, showcasing his growing impact on the court.

Evan Mobley and Cleveland Cavaliers to decide on extension

Mobley is now approaching a contract extension this summer, following a slight dip in his average points per game from 16.2 in the 2022-23 season to 15.7 this year. Despite this, he achieved a career-best 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc, albeit on only 1.2 attempts per game.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Mobley's defensive prowess and untapped potential make him a highly enticing prospect for the Cavaliers to prioritize moving forward, with other teams viewing him as a player worthy of a max contract.

While the Cavaliers seem to perform optimally offensively with only one big man on the court, internally, the franchise perceives Mobley's situation as unique. The emphasis has been on winning games rather than solely focusing on his individual development, a departure from the typical trajectory for players selected No. 3 in their initial years in the league.