"Even Ben like “the fu**?": NBA fans are perplexed as fan showcases Ben Simmons tattoo which left even Nets star stunned 

Just a few moments before the Monday preseason matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, a huge Ben Simmons fan had the opportunity to interact with his idol. Simmons was heading back to the locker room when he met one of his fans. In fact, some may argue that he could be his biggest fan due to the fact that he had Simmons' face inked up on his chest.

Initially, Ben Simmons asked the fan to show his tattoo to the camera. Little did he know, it was his face he was going to see. After the fan revealed his ink, Simmons had no clue how to react to him and gave him his shirt instead before running back to the locker room. Fans on social media made fun of this brief encounter between Simmons and his number one fan. Here's what some fans had to say:

"Bro got another man on his chest. Even Ben like “the fu**?”

"Maybe he also doesn’t like playing basketball"

"Of all people having a Ben Simmon tattoo is soooooo soooooo wild"

"That had to be awkward to see your face on another man’s chest"

"I feel like this is an episode of impractical jokers"

"N***a was lost for words"

"Out of every player in the NBA… Or EVER for this matter. You choose Ben Simmons… Chinks man i’m telling you bro"

"That’s wild AF"

Looking at Ben Simmons' 2023 NBA preseason so far

Earlier this summer, there were numerous reports that Ben Simmons would come back in better shape this coming season. The 2023 NBA preseason is ongoing and we've seen glimpses of what Simmons could look like this year. Based on the two games he's played so far against the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, there arguably isn't any significant improvement in his game.

Last Monday, Simmons played 14 minutes and scored only 10 points and dished out three assists. To be fair, he did play limited minutes which meant that he couldn't truly show what he's capable of now. However, the story was quite similar when the Brooklyn Nets went up against the Sixers as Simmons didn't contribute much on offense despite playing 29 minutes.

Ben Simmons only scored eight points, but nearly notched a triple-double by adding nine assists and six rebounds. It was definitely a better showing for him on Monday, but it wasn't exactly the Simmons fans were hoping to see. With that in mind, he's either saving it for the regular season or nothing much has changed over the summer.