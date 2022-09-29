“Even me and Bron was joking during the game, like, 'S**t, this feel like we in 30 games into NBA season'” – DeMar DeRozan describes competitiveness in Drew League, says a close game made it enthralling

Pro-Am leagues have often been the first choice for many NBA players when it comes to deciding where to play in the summer. Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan have all played in pro-am leagues at some point in their careers.

One of the more recent appearances came when DeRozan and James showed up in LA to play in the Drew League. James also made an appearance on TheCrawsOver, Jamal Crawford's pro-am league in Seattle.

DeRozan, a regular in the Drew League, commented on the competitive nature of the games in these leagues. During an apperance on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three," podcast, he said:

"If you watched the game, it was like, 'I don't care if these guys are not pros.' They are competing like this is probably the biggest game of their life.

"So, you're gonna get their best effort. And that's what made the game so great when he came to play because it was a real game. Even me and Bron (LeBron James) was joking during the game, like, 'S**t, this feel like we in 30 games into NBA season.'"

He added:

"And that's what you want. You want to go out there and compete. I feel like it wouldn't have been fun if we just went out there and won by 30-40 points."

Pro-Am leagues have long served as worthwhile second-fiddle to the NBA

DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James at the Drew League.

Drew League was officially established in 1973. A significant portion of it and its contemporaries' relevance in recent times is owed to players from the NBA participating in games in the summer.

Pro-Am leagues like TheCrawsOver, Goodman League, Drew League, Danny Rumph Classic and Miami Pro League often have their summers graced by NBA players.

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops When Kevin Durant shut down Rucker Park. (2011) When Kevin Durant shut down Rucker Park. (2011) https://t.co/HSliJIDQuX

In 2011, when the NBA and the NBPA were at loggerheads in a notable labor tussle, the league went into a lockout. Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Chris Paul went to Morgan State University in Baltimore to play in an exhibition game. It also boasted several players from the Goodman League.

Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Paul Pierce, John Wall, Julius Randle, JaVale McGee and Nick Young have also played in the Drew League.

These leagues have given people from cities without a professional team a chance to watch high-profile players live. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren made appearances at TheCrawsOver this year.

