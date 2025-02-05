"Even Bronny scored more than him" - NBA fans roast Tyrese Haliburton's miserable 0-point performance in fourth dud of his career

Tyrese Haliburton continued his up-and-down season with a scoreless outing on Tuesday against the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers. Haliburton put up zero points on three field goals attempts in 25 minutes of playing time. It was his fourth zero-point performance of his career and his second dud this season.

Haliburton tried compensating with six assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal. However, his performance contributed to the Pacers' loss, 89-112, in Portland’s home arena, dropping them to 28-21 this season.

Haliburton’s scoreless outing was a point of discussion by NBA fans on X. Most fans made jokes about the former All-Star’s performance, with one comparing him to LeBron James’ son, Bronny, with the Lakers.

“Lmao god damn even Bronny scored more than him 😂😂,” said one fan.

“Was he just running suicides out there or what,” said another fan.

“Bro just ran around,” said another fan.

Other fans wondered what happened to Haliburton in the game, as they could not believe an All-Star caliber player like him could end the night scoreless.

“I dont understand how u dont score no points. I know I cant play but come on,” said one fan.

“I was told he was the future of the point guard position 🤔,” said another fan.

“These 0 point outings seem to happen quite frequently with him,” said another fan.

Haliburton scored in double-digits in the Pacers’ previous five games, including a 30-point performance against the Detroit Pistons last week. The Pacers played the second night of a back-to-back in Portland, after defeating the Utah Jazz on the road. Before the loss against the Trail Blazers, the Pacers had won 12 of their last 13 games.

Haliburton last put up a dud on Oct. 25 against the New York Knicks, a game which the Pacers lost by 25 points.

Tyrese Haliburton calls scoreless game a “bad night”

Tyrese Haliburton was frustrated after he put up zero points in the Indiana Pacers' loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. He kept it short when talking about his performance:

"It was just a bad night…That's it," Haliburton said.

It was an uncharacteristic game for Haliburton, as he has been averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season. He is also attempting close to 14 shots per game.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said the loss didn't rest on Haliburton’s performance, viewing it as a team-wide problem:

"It's not any individual guy. Don't turn this into a Tyrese thing. It's not a Tyrese thing. It's a Pacers thing," he said.

Despite the loss, the Pacers still sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-21 record.

