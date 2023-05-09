“Even his own country don’t claim him” – Fans ridicule Ben Simmons for getting snubbed from Australian basketball squad 

As Ben Simmons continues to battle through back problems, reports have emerged that he has been left off the Australian World Cup roster. Naturally, fans were quick to chime in with some harsh criticism for the former All-Star given that players like Thon Maker were on the roster.
Of course, before we jump into it, we would be remiss if we didn't mention that Simmons had surgery in May last year. At that time, multiple outlets reported that it could take 18 months for him to fully recover, which would only put him on track for a return around the New Year.
Given that the World Cup runs from August through September, Simmons likely won't be ready in time.
Ben Simmons' recent absence from the Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons' absence late in the season was quite controversial. Although he had returned to the lineup early in the season, his play was inconsistent. At times, he looked to be returning to the form fans were accustomed to in Philadelphia.
Other times, like early on in the season, he was fouling out and making low-IQ basketball plays that earned him criticism from analysts.
Late in the season, as the team shut Ben Simmons down amid a new rehab program, head coach Jacque Vaughn was quoted by NBA.com as saying:
“For me as a coach, there’s some things that I can control, some things that I can’t control. What I can’t control is the [nerve] impingement. What I can control is getting this group ready to play. And then in all honesty, the realism that he’s probably not going to join us for the rest of the year."
At the time, Vaughn said that the team was going to rely on specialists to determine when the former star would be healthy enough to return to the floor. Prior to the team shutting him down, Simmons sounded the alarms on his situation in Brooklyn when he stated that he was uncertain about his role with the team.
Of course, with Simmons still under contract for the next two seasons, the team seems to be hopeful that he can return to form in the future.