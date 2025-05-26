  • home icon
  "Even Kat is more clutch than LeBron": Fans hail Karl-Anthony Towns for fueling Knicks' 20-point comeback with jaw-dropping 4th Q show

"Even Kat is more clutch than LeBron": Fans hail Karl-Anthony Towns for fueling Knicks' 20-point comeback with jaw-dropping 4th Q show

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 26, 2025 03:43 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Karl-Anthony Towns put on a show in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals as he led his New York Knicks to a comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Heading into Game 3, the Pacers had all the momentum, with a 2-0 series advantage. Having home-court advantage, Indiana was expected to extend its lead to 3-0.

While the Pacers led for most of the game - leading by as many as 20 points - Towns had other ideas in the Knicks' fourth-quarter resurgence. KAT lit up the hardwood, scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to complete a 106-100 comeback victory.

Fans on social media are in awe as they witnessed one of Karl-Anthony Towns' legendary performances. Here's what some said on X, formerly called Twitter:

"Even Kat is more clutch than LeBron"
"ORANGE AND BLUE SKIES BABY KNICKS IN 7"
Here are some more fan reactions:

"This will forever be known as the KAT game. He a dawg," one said.
"Had the Knicks winning before the game, then thought Pacers were gonna win, then KAT happened💀," another wrote.
"Knicks still breathin still swingin. What a comeback," one said.
"F**k yeah man Knicks in 7 🙌," another wrote.
Karl-Anthony Towns brings Knicks back to life in Game 3

The New York Knicks are back on track after an epic fourth-quarter performance by Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 3. Despite the Indiana Pacers having home-court advantage, Towns rallied the Knicks to a comeback victory.

Towns struggled in the first three period, only scoring four points, but ug down deep to come alive in the final period. Towns ended with a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Before the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson tried to keep the Knicks alive in a hostile Indiana environment. Brunson scored 23 points, while Anunoby had an all-around game, putting up 16 points and three blocks. Robinson added 15 points and two steals.

Game 4 will be in Indiana, which means the Knicks will have to stay razor-sharp and hope they can tie the series on Tuesday.

Itiel Estudillo

Edited by Bhargav
