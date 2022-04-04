"Even if LeBron & AD were healthy all year they didn't have the pieces" - Nick Wright believes LA Lakers were never contenders for a championship this season

NBA and LA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have come under immense criticism this season for the way their team has performed as the franchise is on the brink of not even making it into the Play-In tournament.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, Nick Wright spoke about how injuries are part of the game and even if Davis and King James were healthy all year, the team around them wasn't good enough for championship contention. Wright said:

"The naysayers were correct. The naysayers, much to LeBron's chagrin, did keep the same energy all year. The were never going to have enough defense and they were never going to have enough shooting. Even if LeBron & AD had been healthy all year, this team didn't have the pieces requisite to win a title."

The LA Lakers, for all their championship aspirations, currently find themselves on the brink of not even making it to the Play-In tournament in the highly competitive Western Conference and will need to essentially win all their remaining games and hope the SanSan Antonio Spurs drop some of their games.

Turbulence surrounding the LA Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers players checking on Anthony Davis' ankle injury

While performances on the court have been below average this season for the LA Lakers, there have been rumblings going off the court as well with regards to the personnel in power and running the franchise.

LeBron James is reportedly an unhappy man after Rob Pelinka, the GM, did not make any moves on trade deadline day. "King James" played a vital role in the LA Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook over the summer with the front office keen on Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings. But they yielded to James' demands and that has backfired tremendously.

There have been rumors of former Lakers power forward Kurt Rambis and his wife Linda having a significant voice in the running of the franchise and the decision-making behind it.

Along with this, Klutch Sports Group, which is run by Rich Paul (James' agent and best friend), has tried to exert control over the franchise by signing players represented by the agency and there is also the possibility of LeBron James potentially leaving the LA Lakers for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the objective of winning another championship and his wish of playing with his son in mind.

The LA Lakers have struggled all season long and there needs to be a good long discussion between the key personnel in charge of running the franchise. Things have continued to spiral out of control on the court and it appears to be a similar case same off the court as well.

