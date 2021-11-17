"Even LeBron James cannot overcome Russell Westbrook" - Skip Bayless lambasts Russell Westbrook after a string of disappointing performances

Skip Bayless has lambasted LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook, stating that even LeBron James' return to the team will not help mask the guard's inefficiencies.

The LA Lakers have had a disastrous start to the 2021-22 NBA season, losing seven out of the 15 games they have played.

Westbrook's signing does not seem to be working for the Lakers, despite him almost averaging a triple-double. The 33-year-old is currently averaging 19.4 points, 8.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds. These are decent stats to start the season with. However, his defensive inefficiencies have been a major letdown for a team that has taken pride in performing at a high level on that end of the court.

Westbrook had the chance to prove himself and guide the LA Lakers to victory against the Chicago Bulls. However, he tanked yet again despite scoring 25 points.

Skip Bayless has been a huge critic of Russell Westbrook for a while and was quick to point out his weaknesses in an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Here's what he said:

"Even LeBron James, who is still a Top 5 performer in this league with the highest IQ in basketball, cannot overcome Russell Westbrook. Russell Westbrook is unfixable. He is who he always was. Triple-double waiting to happen who is leading the league in turnovers."

Russell Westbrook has proven himself to be one of the greatest guards to ever grace the hardwood. He is a lock to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

However, the perceived notion that Westbrook will not do well on a team with championship aspirations has become the biggest narrative surrounding him. The guard will be looking to guide the Lakers to an NBA championship and put those doubts to rest this season.

Can Russell Westbrook prove his doubters wrong and guide the LA Lakers to an NBA championship?

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrrok is currently averaging 19.4 points, 8.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds

Russell Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star, two-time scoring champion, all-time triple-doubles leader and 2016-17 MVP. He has a storied first-ballot Hall-of-Fame-worthy résumé, but many still believe he is not capable of leading a championship-caliber team.

The fact that Westbrook's former teammates, such as Kevin Durant, have won titles since parting ways with him has not worked in his favor either. In his defense, the only championship-contending team he was a part of before he signed with the LA Lakers was the 2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder team.

When he signed with the LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook finally had the opportunity to lay all these demons to rest. He joined the LA franchise after a tremendous season with the Washington Wizards, during which he single-handedly led his side to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, things don't seem to be working for Westbrook in Los Angeles. However, if you've followed the guard's career closely, you'll notice that he tends to take some time to get going in a new team.

Westbrook is bound to rediscover his form eventually. When that happens, the Lakers team will at least have a chance to reach the Conference finals, if not the NBA Finals.

