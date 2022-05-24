"Even if you offer him, what are you, realistically, going to get back?" - Magic Johnson outlines what LA Lakers need to do to make the Russell Westbrook trade work

LA Lakers great Magic Johnson shared his views on what the team could do with Russell Westbrook, who had an abysmal first season with the team. The 33-year-old was expected to be the piece that would help the team win another championship. However, he failed to make any sort of impact.

Many expected him to be on his way out of the franchise this offseason. Magic Johnson shared his take as to how the Purple and Gold could tackle this situation.

The former president of basketball operations for the LA Lakers has been actively following the franchise. Johnson has expressed his disappointment at the team's poor performances quite a few times this season.

He also spoke about them in his recent interview with The Athletic. When asked if he sees Russell Westbrook still playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Johnson replied by saying:

"Well, it only can work if you’ve got the coach — the right coach. To me, it still comes down to who’s the coach? And, then, also, he’s on a one-year, $47 million (contract). Even if you offer him (in a trade), what are you, realistically, going to get back?"

The Athletic @TheAthletic

What type of coach the Lakers need

His NFT partnership with NBA Top Shot

Whether Russell Westbrook is a good fit with the Lakers



Presented by

theathletic.com/3315531/2022/0… @MagicJohnson sat down for an exclusive interview with @davidaldridgedc to talk about:What type of coach the Lakers needHis NFT partnership with NBA Top ShotWhether Russell Westbrook is a good fit with the LakersPresented by @nbatopshot .@MagicJohnson sat down for an exclusive interview with @davidaldridgedc to talk about:◽️ What type of coach the Lakers need◽️ His NFT partnership with NBA Top Shot◽️ Whether Russell Westbrook is a good fit with the LakersPresented by @nbatopshot️ ⤵️theathletic.com/3315531/2022/0…

Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 7.1 APG in 78 games this season. As the season approached the end, Brodie was finding a bit of rhythm, but by then, it was too late for the Lakers.

His poor performances at the start brought in a lot of slander from the media. According to various reports, the team even tried to trade him before the deadline, but nothing significant transpired from their talks.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via



Link: Despite endless reports that LA will trade Russell Westbrook this summer, the Lakers are reportedly asking coaches how they’d use him in their system next year during their interviews.(via @sam_amick Link: theathletic.com/3313970/2022/0… Despite endless reports that LA will trade Russell Westbrook this summer, the Lakers are reportedly asking coaches how they’d use him in their system next year during their interviews.(via @sam_amick) Link: theathletic.com/3313970/2022/0… https://t.co/VrjIvDsVtm

Acquiring Westbrook would certainly be a big risk for any team as he takes up a lot of cap space. Even if any franchise were to take a gamble on him, the Lakers would not get any big pieces in exchange.

With such complications showing up, Magic Johnson believes the right thing to do is speak to the player himself. The five-time champion said:

"You’re going to get some contracts you probably don’t want, and they’re going to go past his contract. You’ve really got to think about that. Are those players you’re going to get back?

"Are they going to really help you? I said, 'Talk to him.' Whatever happened, how can you make it better with Russell? How can you make it more comfortable? So they’ve got to figure all these things out.

"Take him out, take him to dinner or sit him down. How can this thing be better? ‘Cause if he’s going to be there, it’s got to be better."

Will Russell Westbrook shine if he gets another year with the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

According to recent reports, the Lakers might decide to keep Russell Westbrook this season as his contract makes it very complicated to work out a trade.

The 33-year-old had a dismal season, but there is no doubt that he is still a very special player. Despite many disappointing outings, Russ showed a few glimpses of brilliance in his first year as a Laker.

NBA @NBA Russ Rack Attack



Another look at Westbrook's ferocious flush!



lead at the half on NBA TV. Russ Rack AttackAnother look at Westbrook's ferocious flush! @Lakers lead at the half on NBA TV. 💥 Russ Rack Attack 💥Another look at Westbrook's ferocious flush! @Lakers lead at the half on NBA TV. https://t.co/P0IsTZQ9Ev

As Magic Johnson suggested, the team should try to get the right coach if they want to make things work with Russell Westbrook.

Just a year ago, the former MVP averaged a triple-double season for the fourth time in his career and led the Washington Wizards to the playoffs. Counting on this, many expected him to be at his best coming to the LA Lakers, but that was not what happened.

ESPN @espn Russ to Bron, Lakers showtime in transition 🤩 Russ to Bron, Lakers showtime in transition 🤩 https://t.co/wBOHty4dE3

Russell Westbrook has a few more years of basketball left in him and can still contribute massively to any team in the NBA.

President Jeanie Buss has stated that, if the future coach has Westbrook in his plans, the former MVP will stay with the Lakers. If he does return, Russ will be hoping to play with renewed energy and prove his doubters wrong.

