“Even as one-dimensional as I am, I’m still petty” - Steph Curry gives a hilariously response to possibly facing players in his basketball camp one-on-one, says it’s “all bad for them”

Steph Curry was recently called a one-dimensional player by Mike James, a journeyman. The Golden State Warriors point guard completely revolutionized basketball with his shooting, but it appears that some players have a problem with that.

At his basketball camp, Curry was asked to share his thoughts about playing against other players and gave a hilarious response.

"It's all bad for them," the two-time MVP said. "Even as one-dimensional as I am, I’m petty."

This is not the first time Curry has shown his petty side, and it most likely won't be the last. He definitely heard James' comments and didn't want to be silent.

Steph Curry was called a one-dimensional player

Mike James entered the NBA in 2017 with the Phoenix Suns. He was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, and his last destination was the Brooklyn Nets. The undrafted player played 49 games, with 11 starts, in three seasons.

The 6-foot-1 point guard appeared in only 13 games with the Nets in 2020-21 and hasn't been in the league since. He currently plays for the AS Monaco Basket in Monaco.

James recentlyshared his thoughts regarding his top five NBA players on the “Players Choice” podcast. Not only did he leave Curry out of his top five, but he also called him one-dimensional.

"Steph, how he plays and how het gets stuff off, it's just kinda one-dimensional at times," James said on the podcast. "He's not the primary ball handler a lot, and for a point guard, that kinda bothers me."

These comments came from a player who averaged 8.9 points and 3.7 assists per game during his brief NBA career. What makes these comments even more unusual is the fact that James has never played against Curry.

Steph Curry is incredible

Despite playing in the NBA for a few seasons, Mike James doesn't seem to understand that the league has drastically changed in the past few years.

Curry is a big reason why the game is different, and he doesn't have to be the primary ball handler to dominate his opponents. The four-time champion has a lot of skills that make him one of the most valuable players in the entire league.

Furthermore, Curry is coming off another NBA championship. This was his fourth in the last eight years, and he's achieved more than many other NBA legends. Curry dominated the Boston Celtics and won his first NBA Finals MVP award.

Curry is incredible, and as long as he is on the Warriors, they will be competitive. They are favorites to win it all next year, so the point guard could easily retire with five or more rings, despite being termed "one-dimensional" by James.

