"Even if it's only for road games, it's going to be huge for us" - James Harden on Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets setup

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden has continued to reiterate the importance of fellow superstar teammate Kyrie Irving and what he brings to the Brooklyn Nets.

After recording a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, James Harden was asked about the importance of Kyrie Irving's return to the Nets organization. He said:

"We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is and what he means to this organization. Just being around him, even if it's only for road games, it's going to be huge for us."

James Harden and co. had to do without the services of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nets beat the Lakers 122-115 thanks to performances by James Harden and Patty Mills as the former dropped a 36-point triple-double while the latter had 34 points on 8 off 13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA "We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is and what he means to this organization. Just being around him, even if it's only for road games, it's going to be huge for us."



-James Harden "We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is and what he means to this organization. Just being around him, even if it's only for road games, it's going to be huge for us."-James Harden

How important is Kyrie Irving's return for the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving in attendance during a Brooklyn Nets preseason game

Without a doubt one of the greatest talents to play in the NBA, Kyrie Irving is a box office attraction that will excite you even if you aren't a Brooklyn Nets fan. The Nets have one of the true great guards of his generation in Kyrie Irving and they will absolutely be better off with him suited up rather than missing games.

An NBA champion with LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has the experience and know-how when it comes to the postseason and the rigorous demands of the NBA Playoffs. Experience counts in the big moments and having Irving during that time will be telling.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving recorded his 5th 40-point game with the Nets, tying Bernard King for 3rd-most in Nets NBA history. Only Vince Carter (17) and John Williamson (8) had more. Kyrie Irving recorded his 5th 40-point game with the Nets, tying Bernard King for 3rd-most in Nets NBA history. Only Vince Carter (17) and John Williamson (8) had more. https://t.co/w6fpJYvg8Z

Having Kyrie Irving in the lineup will also ease the burden of scoring on the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden. Irving is currently one of the best scorers in the game and can either drive to the basket or shoot from range. A career 22.8 points per game scorer while shooting better than 39% from beyond the arc, Irving will add another dimension to the Nets offense upon his return.

Kyrie Irving's availability will also allow Harden to go back to being a pure point guard and being the ball handler and controlling the offense rather than being worried about scoring. Irving will play as the off guard with one objective and one objective only - to put the ball in the net.

Relieving the scoring burden from Durant's shoulder is also critical for the Brooklyn-based franchise. The Slim Reaper is coming back from an achilles injury and has had to carry a heavy workload thus far.

Also Read Article Continues below

Either way, having someone of Kyrie Irving's ability will take the Nets from being contenders to heavy favorites in the NBA.

Edited by Parimal