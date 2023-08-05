As Jaylen Brown enjoys the fruits of his labor following a $304 million contract signing, he might have just found himself a new hobby. The Boston Celtics star is spending his offseason learning how to drift cars in Japan according to a recent social media post.

Back in 2021, Brown was featured in a YouTube video for the NBA, where he went shopping for his first car. In the video, he also tried to convince fellow young star Jamal Murray to buy one for his birthday.

With Brown and the Celtics agreeing to the biggest deal in NBA history, he might be adding to his car collection should he decide to keep up with drifting. After the footage went viral, fans quickly began to add in their hilarious reactions.

Here's what some fans are saying:

Jaylen Brown planning to use $304 million contract to give back

Jaylen Brown's new hobby may cost him quite a bit of money given that he'll need a rear-wheel drive drift car and more sets of tires than he can count. Fortunately, thanks to his historic $303.7M contract, he's got plenty of money at his disposal to both have fun, and give back to the community.

After it was announced that Brown had signed the massive agreement, he addressed the media where he announced his plans to give back.

While speaking to CBS Morning's Dana Jacobson, Brown opened up on why giving back to the community is so important to him:

"I think that being an athlete, you have a lot of influence in your community and if you use it responsibly you can make the world a better place. Communities need people to represent them."

He continued:

"They feel discluded, so me being from those communities, just because I escaped those barriers that allowed me to make it to the NBA doesn't mean I'm going to forget about the groups I came from. I'm just trying to help as much as I can and just ultimately make the world a better place."

As Brown went on to explain, his multi-year plan revolves around bridging the wealth gap in Boston, which consistently ranks in the top five for income inequality yearly.

With plenty of big plans on the horizon, the player will have the chance to keep the momentum rolling when the NBA season tips off in October. After coming up short in the Eastern Conference Finals, only time will tell whether Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are able to make it to the NBA Finals.

