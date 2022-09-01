"Even though there's 11 players in soccer and only five in basketball, it's still very much a game about three people" - Steve Kerr on similarities between basketball and soccer during trip to Liverpool

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently visited Liverpool FC in England, where he met several players and members of the coaching staff. He has now explained the similirities between basketball and soccer.

In an interview with Chris Shaw of LiverpoolFC.com, Kerr said that Mohamed Salah made him support the club. The four-time champion coach started watching the Premier League five years ago when Salah arrived at Liverool.

"I started following the Premier League maybe five or six years ago," Kerr said. "I had seen Mohamed Salah play and read about him. I was just so impressed by his character and what he had done in his hometown, helping to build a school."

He added:

"I knew how beloved he was in Egypt, so I said, 'That's my guy.' I wanted to cheer for Mohamed Salah. When I found out he played for Liverpool, I said, 'OK, that's my team' So, I've been a Liverpool fan ever since."

Kerr and Salah have somewhat of a connection. The Warriors coach spent some time in Egypt as a teen, attending Cairo American College for three years. He recently returned to Cairo to coach kids at the Africa Basketball without Borders programme.

Kerr also met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during his trip to England. He says that he can learn a lot from watching soccer.

"Even though there's 11 players in soccer and only five in basketball, it's still very much a game about three people," Kerr said. "Whoever has the ball and whoever is closest to that player. And being able to pass and move in small triangles across the court or the pitch. Trying to beat your man and beat the defender with cutting and spacing, it's all very similar."

He added:

"I'm still trying to learn more about soccer. I'm not an expert, but I enjoy watching it. I feel like I'm always learning something."

Basket USA @basketusa Grand fan de Liverpool, Steve Kerr a profité de l'intersaison NBA pour rendre visite à l'équipe anglaise, ce week-end.



📸 via Grand fan de Liverpool, Steve Kerr a profité de l'intersaison NBA pour rendre visite à l'équipe anglaise, ce week-end.📸 via @MoSalah , @MargsKerr. 👀 Grand fan de Liverpool, Steve Kerr a profité de l'intersaison NBA pour rendre visite à l'équipe anglaise, ce week-end.📸 via @MoSalah, @MargsKerr. https://t.co/U8fB1sObLM

Steve Kerr wants to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo

Steve Kerr wants to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Steve Kerr has coached the Golden State Warriors for eight years, winning four championships. Kerr has got the best out of Steph Curry, turning him into one of the greatest players of all time. Kerr also wants to work with another great player - Giannis Antetekounmpo.

In an interview with FilGoal in Egypt, Kerr was asked which non Golden State player he would like to coach. He replied:

"Giannis (Antetokounmpo). I would love to coach Giannis. He's a great player, but he seems also like a great person."

FilGoal @FilGoal



Choose a current NBA player, apart from the Warriors, that you would like to coach. 🤔



Giannis (Antetokounmpo), I would love to coach Giannis, he’s a great player, but he seems also like a great person. @FilGoal Exclusive interview with The Legend Steve Kerr🎙️Choose a current NBA player, apart from the Warriors, that you would like to coach. 🤔Giannis (Antetokounmpo), I would love to coach Giannis, he’s a great player, but he seems also like a great person. @FilGoal Exclusive interview with The Legend Steve Kerr🎙️Choose a current NBA player, apart from the Warriors, that you would like to coach. 🤔Giannis (Antetokounmpo), I would love to coach Giannis, he’s a great player, but he seems also like a great person. https://t.co/geHbnhPxLz

Many think Antetokounmpo is the best player in the game right now. So Steve Kerr coaching Antetokounmpo would be a dream come true for them. For now, though, that remains a fantasy. Kerr has several years remaining in his contract with the Warriors, while Antetokounmpo will be a free agent in 2026.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav