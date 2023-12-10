"Even though you have 4 rings" - Gilbert Arenas takes dig at Klay Thompson's unchanging role on Warriors

Klay Thompson is well regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history but former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas was recently critical of him. He argued that the development of Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Banes has been more impressive than Thompson's on the "Gil's Arena" podcast.

Arenas said Thompson has remained the same player since being drafted No. 11 in 2011 despite being a crucial piece of four championships with the Golden State Warriors. But he said that Desmond Bane, who also came into the league as a spot shooter, has shown tremendous growth, especially in this season, since being drafted No. 30 in 2020, calling him an "all-round" player.

"Somebody like Klay Thompson, he never improved to me," Arenas said while talking with Memphis center Xavier Tillman. "You came in as a spot shooter and even though you got four championships, you're still a spot shooter."

Meanwhile, Desmond Bane is not just a spot shooter but is also capable of creating his shot either off the dribble or off the catch, Arenas said.

This season, Thompson is averaging 15.8 points (40.4% shooting, including 35.4% from 3-point range) and 3.9 rebounds per game. Bane is averaging career highs in points (24.6 ppg) and assists (5.1 per game) while shooting 46.6%, including 38.5% from 3-point range.

Klay Thompson remains headstrong amid regular season shooting struggles

The Golden State Warriors (10-12) have struggled, going 4-10 after a 6-2 start, at 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Aside from a questionable roster and health concerns, Klay Thompson's offensive struggles have also been a concern for them.

However, Thompson remained headstrong through it all and even gave a strong response when it came to Warriors coach Steve Kerr's patience with the starting unit, according to Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

"Do you want me to bench me?" Thompson asked. "Do you want me to bench Wigs (Andrew Wiggins)? I mean, you could suggest it, it's fine. Thanks, Steve, I guess. Sometimes, you hear these things like patience and time to find yourself. I think history is on our side when it comes to that stuff.

"I don't care what people say. They don't do what we do. They can't do what we do. That's why they talk. I don't care what people say at this point of my life."

Be that as it may, Warriors fans hope that Thompson's groove arrives sooner rather than later to get the team back into the win column.