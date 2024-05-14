"Even when he watches he loses": NBA fans mock LeBron James for leaving Celtics-Cavs Game 4 early 

LeBron James grabbed the spotlight when he walked into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Game 4 of the series between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. “King James” unquestionably came to support the Cavs, his home team, and the franchise he led to the 2016 championship.

The four-time MVP was seen cheering as he walked to take his place courtside with his wife Savannah James.

The Cavaliers played inspired basketball throughout with the legendary player in the arena. Even without Donovan Mitchell, who strained his left calf two nights ago, Cleveland went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 seed. Behind Darius Garland, the hosts nearly pulled the rug from under the Celtics.

However, Boston’s advantage in firepower proved too much as it fended off Cleveland’s attacks to hold on for a 109-102 victory. As the Celtics’ win was guaranteed, LeBron James exited the arena before the game ended.

Fans quickly reacted to the LA Lakers superstar leaving the court:

“even when he watches he loses”

One fan didn’t see anything surprising with James leaving early:

“Leaving a game early when his team is losing. Pretty standard for LeDouche.”

Another fan jumped on the same thought:

“Some things never change!”

Somebody is giving the Celtics big-time credit:

“Always making that dude leave Cleveland.”

LeBron James’ season ended early when the LA Lakers suffered a gentleman’s sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. It was a frustrating series for James and Co., as they had double-digit leads in four of the five games, but couldn’t hold on in the end. James could leave Tinseltown if he exercises his player option to play for another team.

Most, though, are convinced that he will opt into the $51.4 million contract. He may be back in Cleveland, but he is likely staying in LA for next season.

Cavaliers have found some success without LeBron James

LeBron James left Cleveland in 2018 following a shutout at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He left his home team for the second time in his career to take his talents to Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, the Cavaliers initially struggled without him.

Dan Gilbert, the team’s governor, finally had some success without James on the roster when Donovan Mitchell arrived. “Spida” helped push the Cavaliers to the playoffs in 2022, their first since James’ final year with the team.

After losing to the New York Knicks in the first round last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the second round of the 2024 playoffs after dispatching the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, however, are on the brink of elimination as Boston’s win on Monday gave the Celtics a 3-1 series lead.

In 2016, the Cavaliers overhauled a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving leading the way. Neither player will be around when they try to stay alive with a win on Wednesday.

Cleveland has had some success without James. But, reaching the top again might not be possible without “the kid from Akron.”