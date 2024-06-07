“Even our white guys guard”- Jrue Holiday digs into stereotypes while discussing Celtics defense vs Luka Doncic 

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics defense stepped up to mitigate Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's threat in Thursday's 107-89 win in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. The Celtics took away the star backcourt's playmaking, limiting them to three assists combined. Doncic recorded a postseason career-low one assist.

While discussing what worked in the Celtics' favor, Holiday pointed out Boston's versatility on defense as the reason behind the team's success. He also complimented the "white guys" for holding their own against the Slovenian.

"I think it helps a lot, throwing different guys at him," Holiday said. "Different guys that play defense differently. Some aggressive, some not, but I think even our white guys guard."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Holiday's comments hinted at the stereotypes surrounding white players, who generally are regarded as unathletic but quick and solid threats as 3-point shooters who aren't as solid as perimeter defenders.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jrue Holiday referred to players like Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard while commenting on the Celtics' defense. Hauser and Pritchard aren't the go-to on-ball guards, but when they found themselves on an island with Doncic on a switch, they did a decent job sticking with him.

Here's one of the plays where Pritchard did enough to create a steal for Derrick White on Luka Doncic by not letting the latter get an easy drive:

Expand Tweet

Jrue Holiday shuts down Kyrie Irving in Game 1

While everyone took turns against Luka Doncic in Game 1, Jrue Holiday's main task was to limit Kyrie Irving's threat. The 2021 NBA champion did just that, causing troubles for the 2016 champ. Irving produced one of his worst playoff performances, tallying 12 points, three rebounds and two assists, shooting only 6 of 19, including 0 for 5 from 3.

Holiday ensured he wasn't letting Irving get much space to operate, perfectly reading his game plan on several occasions. It proved decisive, especially with Irving also struggling to make plays. Doncic was left with no help after Irving got shut down, especially with his passing lanes blocked and no pick-and-roll options available.

Holiday seemed aware of how critical this matchup could be. He shed light on it after the game, saying:

"Me and Ky know each other ... We do know the skill that Kyrie has," Holiday said. "I think I'm trying to show him respect as well as him knowing that I'm going to be a competitor."

With the two being the only starters, boasting championship experience, Jrue Holiday and Kyrie Irving will have integral roles to play on their respective teams and provide adequate support to the stars.