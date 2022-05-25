"Even if he won a championship with the Bucks, he'd be happy to play for us ... We are waiting for him to rest" - Greece National Team GM expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to play EuroBasket 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took an early vacation after getting eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Greece national team general manager Nikos Zisis expects Antetokounmpo to suit up for EuroBasket 2022.

In an interview with Gazetta (h/t BasketNews), Zisis said that Antetokounmpo is resting after a long NBA season. The Greece national team GM added that even a longer Bucks postseason run would not have affected the two-time MVP's availability to play the EuroBasket tournament. Zisis said:

"We are waiting for him to rest, and then we will have another contact, finalizing his participation."

He added:

"Honestly, I wanted Giannis to succeed in the NBA playoffs. We were sure from our trip to Milwaukee that he really wanted to play for the national team in the summer. His status wouldn't have changed, even if he went far in the postseason."

BasketNews @BasketNews_com



Greek NT would be a different animal with the Greek Freak on their roster.

basketnews.com/news-172394-gi… Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in the EuroBasket 2022Greek NT would be a different animal with the Greek Freak on their roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in the EuroBasket 2022🇬🇷Greek NT would be a different animal with the Greek Freak on their roster.basketnews.com/news-172394-gi…

Zisis added that he believes Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would have had a longer postseason run if Khris Middleton was not injured. Middleton missed the second round series against the Celtics due to a knee injury. Zisis said:

"Even if he won a championship with the Bucks, he'd be happy to play for us. The absence of Khris Middleton in a best-of-seven series was a huge blow. Giannis was sensational; he gave it all, and it was evident."

Antetokounmpo will now look to lead Greece to a successful campaign at the EuroBasket 2022.

Greee are in Group C with powerhouse teams Italy and Croatia, as well as Great Britain, Estonia and Ukraine. The tournament will be held in four countries - Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany - from September 1 to 18.

FIBA #EuroBasket 2022 @EuroBasket Russia is withdrawn from #EuroBasket 2022. Montenegro, as the team with the best win-loss record (3-3) among those who didn’t advance from the EuroBasket Qualifiers, will replace Russia in the tournament and will compete in Group A in Tbilisi. Russia is withdrawn from #EuroBasket 2022. Montenegro, as the team with the best win-loss record (3-3) among those who didn’t advance from the EuroBasket Qualifiers, will replace Russia in the tournament and will compete in Group A in Tbilisi. https://t.co/ARtJbmfNfx

Giannis Antetokounmpo earns All-NBA First Team honor

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his fourth straight All-NBA First Team selection after another stellar campaign with the Bucks. He ended the season third in MVP voting, averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Joining the one-time NBA champion in the first team are reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic of the Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Joel Embiid, who came in second in MVP voting this season, is conspicuous by his absence, though.

Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers leads the All-NBA Second Team. Other members of the team are Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Finally, the All-NBA Third Team consists of Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors and LeBron James of the LA Lakers. This is James' record 18th All-NBA selection.

Edited by Bhargav