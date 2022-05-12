“Even when you’re getting smacked, you got to find some fun” - Steph Curry reflects on Memphis Grizzlies’ crowd dancing to “Whoop that Trick” to taunt Warriors during blowout loss 

Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry revealed he "loved" the Grizzlies crowd dancing to the "Whoop that Trick". The home side used the track to taunt him during his team's blowout loss in Game 5.

The Warriors were down by an NBA record of 52 points at the end of the third quarter. That was when Curry and Draymond Green were spotted vibing to the FedExForum arena, taunting them by playing the track mentioned above.

Here's what Steph Curry told reporters after the match about the incident (via 95.7 The Game):

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry watching the PA play ‘Whoop that Trick’. Draymond Green enjoying it. Steph Curry watching the PA play ‘Whoop that Trick’. Draymond Green enjoying it. https://t.co/R2TP1AFnHT

"It's the best, that's what this whole back and forth is about in terms of homecourt advantage and you know hostile crowds, you embrace all of that. It's fun. Even when you're getting smacked you got to find some fun in it."

Curry continued by lauding the Grizzlies' grit to stretch the series to six games in a comprehensive manner, saying:

"Obviously didn't pan out the way we wanted it to, still in control of the series but gotta understand, it's gonna be really hard to you know closeout this team cause' they're a really good team and if we need any reminder of that, we got it today."

In an interview with ESPN's Kendra Andrews before Game 5, Steph Curry passed a cheeky remark. The Warriors star was asked how his team was going to execute their plans in this closeout fixture, to which Curry responded by saying, "Whoop that Trick". That is also the unofficial anthem played by the Grizzlies in their arena during late-game situations.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews What’s the Warriors’ game plan for their close out game in Memphis tonight? Stephen Curry had a simple answer: What’s the Warriors’ game plan for their close out game in Memphis tonight? Stephen Curry had a simple answer: https://t.co/fgpSkzypsR

With the Dubs down by 52 after the third quarter, Memphis' arena capitalized on their opportunity to get back at Steph as they erupted in wild celebrations by dancing to "Whoop that Trick."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors suffered their fifth-worst loss in playoff history against Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors' 39-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round contest was their fifth-worst margin of defeat in NBA playoffs history. The Warriors conceded a whopping 119 points by the end of the third quarter and had to wave the white flag with the final frame of the match still left to play.

Steph Curry and company had no answer defensively against the Grizzlies, who fed off their home support in style. Memphis dominated by winning almost all 50-50 possessions and gaining a 30-17 rebounding advantage in the first half.

They had 22 more attempts from the field as they scored 11 more field goals than the Dubs during that stretch. The Warriors were expected to come out with more fire when the third quarter started, but things only got worse as they were outscored 42-17 during that stretch.

Memphis scored nine of their 12 field goals from beyond the arc in that period to extend their lead to 52 points entering the final frame of the match. As per Marc Spears, the Grizzlies tied the record for the biggest-lead for a team through three quarters in NBA playoffs history.

