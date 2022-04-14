"Even if you’re talking about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, I don't know" - Chris Haynes claims Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the most-skilled duo ever

The Brooklyn Nets, behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference postseason. They did it via the play-in tournament where they took care of business by beating the young and talented Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday.

Brooklyn’s more interesting path to the playoffs hasn't fooled the NBA. The duo of Durant and Irving makes them one of the title favorites despite their low seed. If and when Ben Simmons gets to play, the Nets will only be more fearsome.

On an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," Chris Haynes said no other duo in NBA history tops the skills of Irving and Durant:

“When we talking about the best-skilled duo? It’s hard to look anywhere else aside from KD and Kyrie. 'Cause those guys – when we talk about one-on-one, isolation basketball, being able to get their own shot, create off the dribble, post, whatever – those two can do it all.

"Even if you’re talking about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, I don't know. Even LeBron (James), Kyrie that duo; LeBron, Dwyane Wade. It would be hard for me to argue against KD and Kyrie.”

Haynes also stressed that pure skill set has to be the basis of why he puts Durant and Irving over any superstar two-man combination. He said there are better duos, but no one in his mind is as skillful as the two Brooklyn Nets superstars.

When Patrick pressed about whether he would put the KD and Kyrie tandem over the KD and Steph Curry pairing, Haynes empathically replied:

“As great as Steph is, he can’t get his own basket like Kyrie can. … When you talkin' skill set, just pure putting the ball on the ground, being able to do whatever you want to do with it? Nobody can do what KD and Kyrie can do.”

Durant and Irving are expected to display those much-ballyhooed skills when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have to be at their best to beat the Boston Celtics

Even without Robert Williams III anchoring the Boston Celtics’ NBA-best defense, the Brooklyn Nets will need everything they’ve got to edge the Green Machine. Boston authored one of the most impressive midseason turnarounds behind their stifling defense and the All-NBA play of Jayson Tatum.

The Brooklyn Nets dispatched the Celtics in last year’s first-round encounter, but the Celtics didn’t have Jaylen Brown in that series. Boston was also nowhere near what the Celtics have shown in the past three months.

Brooklyn’s defense is subpar, meaning they may have to rely more on Durant and Irving's renowned skills to win the series, which begins Sunday.

Boston won three of the four meetings this season. Brooklyn won the first game in October, way before the Celtics hit their stride. Boston then won all three meetings between Feb. 8 and March 6. Durant missed the February games with his knee injury, and the March 6 loss came in his second game back.

